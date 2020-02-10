Oscars 2020: Best and worst dressed

30 Images
The best and worst looks from the Oscars 2020 red carpet
Janelle Monáe, Charlize Theron and Kristen Wiig (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Lead actress nominee Scarlett Johansson is the epitome of “va-va-voom” in a pewter Oscar de la Renta satin gown with a fringed bodice. The intricately hand-draped corset and bias-cut skirt represented more than 300 hours of craftsmanship. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Lead actress nominee Renée Zellweger wears a custom Armani Privé white silk, one-shoulder column gown with an open asymmetrical neckline accented by a crystal-embroidered tubular detail. The luminous gown, highlighted with a singular dramatic long sleeve, is entirely embroidered in clear paillettes and beads with subtle pale pink and blue thread detail. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Natalie Portman exudes imperial glamour in a gold and black gown with a floor-length overcoat by Dior Haute Couture, which was embroidered with the names of female directors who weren’t nominated Sunday. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Oscar-winner Olivia Colman is elegant in a sustainable custom midnight velvet dress with draped sleeve, clear crystal applique and white accented cape by Stella McCartney. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
Hit: A performer this evening, Idina Menzel arrived in a bright fuchsia crepe gown by J. Mendel that had us going into the unknown for superlatives to describe her glamorous look. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Cynthia Erivo, a lead actress and original song nominee, was angelic in a white custom Atelier Versace gown featuring a graphic cut and asymmetric bustier. The gown is enriched with lustrous Swarovski crystals and crystal mesh in silver tones. She completed her look perfectly with a pair of Atelier Versace double platform sandals. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
On the fence: Grammy winner and Oscar performer Billie Eilish continues her trailblazing (and logo-centric) fashion in an explosion of Chanel. It’s right on brand for the singer, but we wonder: Is it a good fit for the Oscars red carpet? (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Hit: “Bombshell” nominee Margot Robbie floats onto the carpet in an off-the-shoulder gown by Chanel that includes bow details at the sleeves and an enormous brooch that almost distracts from a very chic look. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Presenter Mindy Kaling was elegant in a marigold silk cady custom-made one-shoulder Dolce & Gabbana column gown with asymmetrical pleating detail. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Hit: One of the few men not in traditional black on the carpet this evening, John Cho (pictured with his wife, actress Kerri Higuchi) wore a rust-colored silk, three-piece, one and a half-breasted tuxedo with black dress shirt and black satin bow tie, all by Ermenegildo Zegna. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Presenter Salma Hayek Pinault wore a custom white silk georgette one-shoulder gown by Gucci that incorporated draping on the bodice. She completed her look with platinum high heel sandals and a headdress the evoked Greek mythology. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
On the Fence: Academy Award winner Brie Larson is wearing Celine by Hedi Slimane that is embroidered with more than 120,000 sequins, 110,000 glass beads, 13,000 Swarovski crystals and 6,500 pink strass jewels. Constructed by using the crocheting technique, this gown required more than 1,200 hours of hand embroidery. (Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)
Hit: Presenter Anthony Ramos was a fashion standout in a look from the F/W 2019 Dolce & Gabbana collection. Ramos wore a modern white peak lapel jacket with contrasting black buttons, along with a black dress shirt and pants. He accessorized his look with an oversize statement chain and embellished dress shoes. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Talk show host Tamron Hall, a first-time Oscar red carpet presenter, brings the elegance in a chic black gown with a high-collared, pearl-encrusted turtleneck bib by Theia. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: A winner tonight for supporting actor, Brad Pitt also took home the title for best dressed male in a plush black velvet tuxedo by Brioni that was accessorized with diamond cuff links from Fred Leighton. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Singer and actress Janelle Monáe delivers intergalactic chic in a custom crystal-lacquered silk lamé tulle mesh evening dress by Ralph Lauren that is one part “Watchmen” and one part Princess Leia. The glittering ballgown includes a sequin-draped hood and is set off by dazzling jewelry from Forevermark. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Charlize Theron wows in a stunning black Dior Haute Couture gown with a one-sided dropped shoulder strap. It exudes pure elegance and is exactly what we expect from an Oscar-caliber look. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Oscar winner Regina King brought her fashion A game Sunday evening in a blush, asymmetrical off-the-shoulder gown with train by Versace. Her jewelry included a breathtaking diamond bracelet and other baubles by Stuart Weitzman. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: “Pose” star Billy Porter continues to provide red-carpet lessons to all of us with his multiple Oscar looks. First up was a voluminous printed ball gown skirt by U.K. couturier Giles Deacon, paired with a gold-leaf feather top inspired by the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace in London. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Academy Award winner Sigourney Weaver is pure Hollywood glamour in a diaphanous emerald column gown with a Greek-inspired rope belt by Dior Haute Couture. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Miss: Presenter Kristen Wiig wore a crêpe armure coat and dress with taffetas volants and Valentino red tulle from the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 collection. Unfortunately, we were left trying to see the comedy genius inside the plethora of fabric. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
On the fence: Legendary songwriter and nominee Diane Warren definitely has a signature look, which continued Sunday evening in the form of a sequined silver blazer and black trousers. The look was paired with a treble clef choker. We can’t decide what we think overall but applaud the effort. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Supporting actress winner Laura Dern shines in an Armani Privé blush pink silk crepe gown with a full skirt that sweeps into a train. The top of the gown is adorned in black crystal embroidery and ornamental tassels. (Getty Images)
Hit: Director Spike Lee pays homage to Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant in this custom purple and gold tuxedo by Gucci that includes the late player’s jersey number 24 on the lapels. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Miss: Greta Gerwig, nominated for her adapted screenplay for “Little Women,” has been dependable this entire season, but Sunday evening she left us scratching our head in her simple olive-colored gown by Dior Haute Couture. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Miss: Actor and style standout Timothée Chalamet looks sharp in this midnight blue look by Prada, but is it Oscar red carpet attire? Nah. Someone could easily mistake him for a parking attendant. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Miss: “Little Women” cast member Soirse Ronan is partly invoking the vintage glam look sported by Cardi B last award season in this “oyster on the quarter-shell” gown by Gucci. The black, ivory and lavender gown came with a deep V-neck, silk duchesse waist ruffles and moiré skirt with metallic leather high heel platform sandals. She completed her look with Gucci High Jewelry. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: Julia Butters from multiple nominee “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” is pretty in pink as she exudes ingenue vibes in bell sleeves and a Victorian-inspired gown by Christian Siriano that includes an asymmetrical, cultured diamond bow necklace from Lark & Berry London’s collection. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Hit: “Superstore” actress America Ferrera is ethereal in a red pleated chiffon gown by Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition, but it’s her golden headband that has us soundly in her corner. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
