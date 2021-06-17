Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Adrien Beard sits in the living room of his DTLA loft.
This 700-square-foot DTLA loft is a stunning example of ‘Neo Afro Eclecticism”

South Park’s Adrien Beard wants to create a space for Black creatives. First stop: His DTLA loft.

Adrien Beard hopes to use his DTLA loft as a multipurpose space for work and community.  (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Drapes can be used to enclose the studio’s bedroom.  (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

The kitchen of the loft features a custom butcher block counter that can collapse, or extend to a larger table, for dining.

The kitchen features a custom butcher block counter that can collapse, or extend to a larger table, for dining. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

The bathroom features hand-painted murals, a sleek black sink, toilet, and tile, and a custom cabinet.

The bathroom features a sleek black sink by Scarabeo from Nameeks, murals by Sachiko Bradley and a custom cabinet for towels and laundry.
 (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Beard wanted the studio to be “pretty, loungy and malleable, so we can turn it into what we want it to be. I want people to feel like they can slide into the space and talk.”  (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

From left: Faith Blakeney, Adrien Beard and Sachiko Bradley in the kitchen of the loft

Designers Faith Blakeney, left, and Sachiko Bradley, right, along with owner Adrien Beard, center, in the kitchen of his loft. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

LOS ANGELES , CA - MARCH 17: Inside Emmy-winning art director and producer Adrien Beard’s recently renovated loft in DTLA on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Los Angeles , CA. A curtain separates the bedroom from the living room. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times) (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

LOS ANGELES , CA - MARCH 17: Inside Emmy-winning art director and producer Adrien Beard’s recently renovated loft in DTLA on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Los Angeles , CA. A curtain separates the bedroom from the living room as shown. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times) (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

LOS ANGELES , CA - MARCH 17: Inside the bedroom of Emmy-winning art director and producer Adrien Beard’s recently renovated loft in DTLA on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Los Angeles , CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times) (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

The kitchen features off-black thin brick Cle tiles and a custom butcher block drop leaf countertop that can be folded to save space, or extended for dining. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

The designers painted the kitchen’s existing upper oak cabinets black and the lower cabinets yellow.  (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

“I didn’t want to make it the Black Panther headquarters,” says Beard who plans to work in the loft. “But I definitely wanted it to feel like if I got hit by a car tomorrow, people would know an African American lived in this space.”

 (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Because of the pandemic, the designers sourced many vintage furnishings from Facebook Marketplace, Etsy and the Hangar in Santa Monica.  (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

A tall desk, at left, is incorporated into the loft’s column, which the designers covered in wood paneling.  (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

LOS ANGELES , CA - MARCH 17: The workspace inside Emmy-winning art director and producer Adrien Beard’s recently renovated loft in DTLA on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Los Angeles , CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times) (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

A turntable is both functional and stylish.  (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

In the kitchen, the designers added new lighting and African-inspired accessories.  (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Interior designers Faith Blakeney, left, and Sachiko Bradley gave the loft a welcoming African aesthetic.
 (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

“They did a magnificent job of creating a unique space,” Beard says of the designers. “They found so many gems and worked so hard to make it special. “ (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

