LA Times Today: The Goop-ification of wellness is on the way out (you can thank Gen Z)

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop is part of a global wellness industry worth nearly five trillion dollars. The company has been scrutinized for some of its products, which some say have unverified health claims.



But a new generation of consumers is shifting the industry and examining products with a more critical eye.



Rina Raphael, L.A. Times contributor and author of the forthcoming book, “The Gospel of Wellness,” joined L.A. Times Today with more.