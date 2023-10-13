LA Times Today: Who needs Soho House? This Italian social club hidden in L.A. is an absolute delight
In Highland Park, you’ll find the Garibaldina Society — the oldest Italian club in America. Historically, it’s been a place where older Italians and Italian-Americans gather to dance, play bocce, cook, eat and celebrate their culture.
Now, its younger members are revitalizing the club — and you don’t have to be Italian to join.
