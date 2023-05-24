LA Times Today: How to find true treasures at L.A. estate sales — at the best price

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Hundreds of people lined up outside the home of late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek last year for the chance to buy items once owned by the iconic host. The opportunity to shop inside a star’s home isn’t the only thing attracting estate sale shoppers in L.A.



But how do you find the best treasures for the best price? L.A. Times lifestyle reporter Kailyn Brown went to the experts for answers.