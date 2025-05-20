26 awe-inspiring gardens in Southern California you must visit at least once

With our penchant for balmy weather and beautiful days, Southern California has no shortage of gorgeous public gardens.

When seeking the best of these botanic gardens, we included favorites that everyone should visit at least once, as well as several lesser-known but still lovely gardens to seek out for respite, shade and inspiration.

Some of these gardens have entry fees (annual memberships make those costs lower), but most are free and easy to wander. Many have special sections designed just for children, but all of these places offer ways to marvel at some kind of unusual plant or animal, like the small dark fruit on a prickly porcupine tomato, a bright green anole lizard hiding in plain view on a branch or just the mesmerizing enchantment of water running freely over rocks and down a fall.

About This Guide Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.

These are botanic gardens devoted to preserving plants and enhancing wildlife habitats so on the rare occasions dogs are permitted, they always need to be leashed. Smoking and vaping are almost universally banned in the gardens and while some allow visitors to bring food, remember these are not parks so please leave the tents, camping chairs and portable barbecues at home.

We spend so much time inside these days, staring at screens; these gardens bring us back to the natural world. We called them “explores” when my kids were little, a chance to breathe deeply, look closely and discover something new. Even the simplest of these gardens is a testament to Mother Earth’s miraculous diversity and the creativity of the humans who brought parts of it together to rekindle our sense of awe. And that, friends, is what going on an explore is all about.