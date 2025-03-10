I completed my years-long quest to play at every L.A. tennis court. Here are the best of the best
- Share via
-
At my 197th and final court, Veterans Park in Bell Gardens, I noticed a jacaranda tree with a few blue-purple flowers billowing in the early December mid-afternoon breeze. I set up a can of balls on one side of the net and tried twice to knock it over with a serve from the other side. I missed both times, but I was close and had fun trying. I took a picture of the already setting sun across the courts. The surface was cracked. The nets were iron mesh, meaning whoever put them there didn’t plan on doing maintenance. Someone had drawn pickleball lines using sidewalk chalk, seemingly having fun, like me.
Public tennis courts don’t have to be great to be good. Played with an open heart, even a minimally adequate court can be a place of joy. And anyone can play on a public tennis court. That’s the spirit I hoped to encourage on my 2 1/2-yearlong quest to play at every one in Los Angeles County.
When I started, my internet research surfaced an estimated 512 public courts across the county. After setting aside courts on school grounds — some of which are open to the public — that left a more doable figure fluctuating in the low 200s. I added courts that people told me about and dropped others when I showed up only to discover they had been converted to pickleball courts or skateparks or soccer fields or had never existed. What you read on the internet can be wrong.
About This Guide
Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.
For the first half of the quest, I traveled exclusively by bicycle or public transit. I believed that driving solo all over L.A. County to play tennis would be environmentally selfish and personally isolating. Traveling by bus was my favorite mode of transportation. The quest had been my 27-year-old daughter’s idea, and I loved sending her photos taken from the bus of our favorite street scenes, such as dramatic tree shadows and dentist signs with self-brushing teeth. One of the main things that kept me going on the quest was the feeling it gave me of being together with my daughter even though she had grown up and moved away.
Happily, I found plenty of partners on social media in all corners of L.A. and from all parts of the globe. I made a new tennis friend from Russia and one from Ukraine. The quest was world peace — until I spoiled it with my slice.
The slice is a trick shot. You swing underneath the ball to make it bounce sideways. It’s OK to slice sometimes, but I slice too much because slicing is the physical expression of my dark side: sarcasm. I try to keep it to myself, but on a tennis court, the snark in Mark squirms free. Disregarding my intention to hit straight and true, here comes my slice, and here it comes again. By the middle of my quest, Los Angeles had had enough of my slicing.
Except for Timothy, my one new tennis friend who became a close friend, because he slices like a maniac too. Timothy’s ball comes over the net with the this-is-me energy of a dog with his face out a car window. The whole quest has been worth it just to make friends with Timothy, and also to make better friends with Mike the Hat.
There were a lot of guys named Mike at our long-running weekend game at Ladera Park near Inglewood, but Mike is the only one who wears a snap-brim fedora. He further distinguished himself by playing with me all over Glendale and Pasadena.
I have played on many courts in neighborhoods destroyed by the fires. I recently made a somber trek to one of them, Loma Alta Park in Altadena. The courts are intact but surrounded by devastation. It will be a great day when people can play tennis there again.
When my momentum lagged with 50 courts to go, Mike the Hat encouraged me. “This part is work,” he said, and the cheerful way he said it inspired me to make changes. I dropped the public transit rule because there was no way I was going to finish without driving, and I needed to finish so I could find out what happens next.
Recess for grown-ups: Join these L.A. groups for double Dutch, dodgeball and more
Social rec clubs can help you get active, connect with others and perhaps awaken some physical skills that have been dormant since high school gym class.
I also leaned into extreme singles, a euphemism I invented for playing alone. Spending all that time by myself on tennis courts reinforced my determination to keep working on making new friends. For example, to celebrate playing the last court on my list, I got a box of churro cookies at La Monarca Bakery & Cafe in Highland Park. I brought them to play doubles at Hermon Park with Timothy and two other guys who are fine with us the way we are.
Timothy was wearing a T-shirt of his own design that read “INSECURITY” in big block letters. “It’s like I’m working security but the opposite,” he explained, which led to a jolly conversation about the pros and cons of explaining jokes to make sure people understand why they’re funny.
Our joshing made me feel so open-hearted that I offered cookies to the guys playing serious singles on the court next to us. I felt happy when they said heck yeah and even happier when one of them said, “Weren’t we on a tennis team together?”
I immediately recognized Will — “You’re that cool guy I always wanted to be friends with!” He said, “Yup, that’s me.” We made a follow-up date and merrily hit together, which makes me feel like my quest was not a failure at making lots of new tennis friends, but more like a preparation for success.
I have already taken the initiative by revisiting the most welcoming of the courts, Panorama Recreation Center. Two years ago, one of the regulars called out, “Come back again and next time we’ll drink a beer.”
That friendly invitation motivated me to finish the quest so I could take him up on it. When I arrived, four Filipino guys — I would guess late 60s into 70s — were playing a very proficient game of doubles: not much pace but lots of smart angles and tactical lobs. I nodded when someone hit a winner and tossed back stray balls that rolled my way.
Planning your weekend?
Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.
When they finished, one of those guys asked if I wanted to play. I thanked him and he said, “Of course. These courts belong to everyone.”
We hit nice and easy, sustaining our very first rally like an arrow pointing both ways. I blurted out “Let’s go for 100,” and he said, “I can’t do over 20,” but we had left 20 behind long ago. I was elated. No slice, just connection.
This made me realize that I want to commemorate the quest with a victory lap to any free public courts in L.A. County parks I inadvertently missed.
I’ll play with anyone.
Standout courts
And for those ready to play on courts that stood out to me, here are my highly-opinionated best of picks, from the most scenic to the most zen. My quest taught me that tennis courts are much more alike than different. That said, the following courts have distinguished themselves with intriguing features.
Best for beginners: Reseda Park
Overall, it’s a great place to hit moon balls or swing and miss completely. No one will judge you. Laugh and learn.
Honorable mentions: Del Norte Park, West Covina; Sycamore Grove Park, Highland Park
Best for no reservations: Michelle and Barack Obama Sports Complex, a.k.a Rancho Cienega Sports Complex
That might be changing. The All-Love Racquet Club, a pop-up tennis club dedicated to tennis for everyone, draws all kinds of friendly folks of various skill levels to events that are part tennis clinic, part block party here. That vibe is encouraging a comeback for the courts. And on March 29, the Rancho Cienega Tennis Club is hosting a tournament for its annual membership drive. You don’t have to be a member to play and it’s a great way to connect. At a recent skills contest, I’m proud to say I won a prize — $5 — for knocking over a can of tennis balls with a serve.
Honorable mentions: Salt Lake Park; Huntington Park; Dawson Avenue Park, Glendora
Most zen: Shadow Oak Park
Honorable mentions: Tierra Verde Park, Arcadia; Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Exposition Park.
Best for pickleball harmony: Smith Park
Smith Park in San Gabriel is a great example of tennis and pickleball coexisting peacefully. The tennis players frolic on one side; pickleballers cavort on the other. The single lighted tennis court does have blue pickleball lines, but they seem somehow less distracting in this cooperative environment. Sometimes the tennis players play on the eight pickleball courts and the pickleballers play tennis. You don’t have to be just one thing. Everybody is getting their sociable cardio in at a park that is also noteworthy for terrific picnicking facilities featuring thatched huts and other tributes to the native Gabrielenos.
Honorable mentions: Bill Rosendahl Del Rey Park (formerly Glen Alla) Park, Marina Del Rey; Sur La Brea Park, Torrance
Best for pick-up games: San Dimas Sportsplex
Honorable mentions: Peck Park, San Pedro; Veterans Park, Carson (mornings are best at both).
Best backboard: Recreation Park Monrovia
Honorable mentions: Green Meadows Recreation Center, South L.A.; Dolphin Park, Carson; Cheviot Hills Park and Recreation Center, Cheviot Hills
Best for a little privacy: Gardenhill Park
Another sublime touch here is the glass brick wall of the clubhouse. Not so sublime are the distracting blue pickleball lines, but the peace bestowed by the surroundings lets you not sweat the small stuff. It’s good to be here.
Honorable mentions: Highlands Park, Monterey Park; Jardin de Roca Park, Irwindale
Best for a micro-quest: Belvedere Community Regional Park
The two lighted courts are just adequate enough to have a great time if you bring a positive attitude. That’s what Love, Set, Match does with free, energetic lessons in tennis and overall fitness for children and adults at Belvedere and other sites across the county.
Revisiting the park recently, I noted its many other facilities — a great pool plus soccer and baseball fields. Back at the courts, I met Sonya, a newcomer to the sport who is good at spontaneous instruction. She says, “Sometimes you get into conversations with people you meet on the court about what works and what doesn’t. That helps you branch out into becoming a better player.”
Honorable mentions: Drake Park, Long Beach; Ted Watkins Park, Watts; Douglas Park, Santa Monica
Best courtside seating: Glorietta Park
Standard green benches at these four meticulously clean lighted courts on a bird-chirpy side street in the Verdugo Mountain foothills provide a spot to chat about something other than tennis during side changes. These chats are essential to full enjoyment of the game and are one of the main ways I discover the good in people. For example, once I was sitting on a courtside bench with a woman who told me about how she became a dental hygienist in order to provide better no-cost care to people in need. Because I asked, she showed me her vision board. At the top, it showed her with a graduation cap and a sign reading, “Hooray, Sheba has become a dental hygienist with a clinic of her own!”
Honorable mentions: Garvey Park, Rosemead; Knapp Ranch Park, West Hills
Best view: Sequoia Park
When I revisited recently, I stepped onto one of two unlighted courts to ask a mom and adult daughter for their thoughts about the view. The daughter answered, “Did you used to teach at VAPA?” She was my former student Renae. I taught English at the Ramón C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts downtown for 10 years before I retired from teaching and began my quest. As I travel all over L.A., one of the things I think about the most is how are my former students doing? To find out that Renae has become a registered nurse and likes it felt like a sign that my teaching career was worthwhile. One of the things she likes most about her work is learning new things every day.
As for the view from Sequoia Park, she said, “When you’re up here it’s like you’re in a different city.” Her mom Carol agreed, “I live in East L.A. and drive the freeways of L.A., so it’s craziness. Up here it’s peaceful. I love it because it’s time with my daughter to enjoy life and each other’s company.”
Honorable mentions: West Hollywood Park; Oakmont View Park, Glendale
Sign up for The Wild
We’ll help you find the best places to hike, bike and run, as well as the perfect silent spots for meditation and yoga.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.