Need a boost of vitamin D? Here are 9 outdoor yoga classes to try this winter in L.A.

It’s no secret that Angelenos can be smug about the weather, especially in the winter. And we’re justified in our smugness; while much of the country is hunkered down at home under a pile of blankets, we’re strolling down Sunset Boulevard in our T-shirts.

This perennially good weather has many perks, and we’re here to shine a light on one you maybe haven’t considered: year-round outdoor yoga classes.

L.A. is a yoga town and has been for quite some time. The city’s fascination with the ancient Indian practice can be traced back to Self-Realization Fellowship founder Paramahansa Yogananda, who popularized yoga in the West starting in the 1920s.

These days, there are hundreds of yoga studios across greater Los Angeles that offer all variations of the practice: Vinyasa, Kundalini, Ashtanga, Yin — you name it.

I’ve always enjoyed yoga the most though, when I practice it outdoors. I find that natural scenery and the sensory cornucopia it offers — the wind rustling through the trees, the birds chirping, the sunshine warming my face — helps me to feel extra calm and focused.

In this guide, we bring you nine excellent options across L.A. for getting your flow on outside. With the exception of a few, almost all of these classes are donation only and pay-what-you-can. Yoga studio memberships are costly, and community classes make the practice more accessible for those who can’t afford to pay upward of $200 a month.

Los Angeles is a vast city brimming with outdoor yoga opportunities, so we only scratched the surface. But with this guide alone you could plan a week of yoga classes and never set foot inside a studio. Namaste.