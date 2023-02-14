Christina House / Los Angeles Times
12 reasons why Sycamore Avenue is L.A.’s coolest new hangout
For Jerome Mage, owner of luxury eyewear brand Jacques Marie Mage, Sycamore Avenue in Hollywood between Santa Monica Boulevard and Willoughby Avenue evokes a certain nostalgia.
“I really fell in love with that street,” the French expat said. “It’s a little slice of heaven, almost like what old L.A. used to be, from the early 2000s.”
The designer, whose business is based in Hollywood, liked the street so much that in late 2022 he opened his second retail location on Sycamore Avenue (the first is in Venice), with his atelier and offices tucked in back.
Mage is hardly alone. Over the course of a few short years, a stretch of North Sycamore, one street east of La Brea Avenue and around the corner from a long-standing neighborhood fixture, a 99 Cents Only store, has become a cultural hotbed, attracting a mix of boldface names and energetic upstarts from the worlds of food, art and fashion. It is quickly becoming what Hollywood Boulevard or Sunset Boulevard of yore were in terms of retail, celebrity and buzz.
Today it’s not uncommon to see a slew of stylish Angelenos grabbing a coffee and pastry, checking out a gallery show or just browsing for some chic clothes in this roughly six blocks of mixed-used space, which includes homes, from Santa Monica Boulevard south to Melrose Avenue and La Brea Avenue east to Orange Drive. Who can say why or how, exactly, a city like Los Angeles rearranges itself, but there’s no doubt that this little pocket of Hollywood has coalesced and blossomed during the COVID-19 pandemic — in no small part because of savvy real estate developers — with Sycamore Avenue as its center. And it’s now beckoning the coolest kids in L.A.
Over the last few weeks, we spent time on the ground in the trendy, revived neighborhood to help give you the lay of the land. There’s lots happening there, so here’s a beginner’s guide to the bustling new commercial district, which has been dubbed the Sycamore District.
Tartine Bakery
“We hope that Tartine can serve as a gathering place to help make the street really feel like a community,” said Kendal Barrett, brand and marketing manager for the cafe. It’s not uncommon to see celebs (Jay-Z and Beyoncé!) lingering over a cup of Tartine’s in-house coffee blend or taking advantage of the all-day breakfast menu. The egg sandwich is a must-have, as are the crispy potatoes, and try to get in early enough to pick up a morning bun, which often sell out. But most of all, enjoy the eclectic community vibe. “There are a lot of artists and creatives and a lot of young families in the neighborhood that walk from home each day,” Barrett said. “So we see a lot of familiar faces and strollers.”
Mr. T
Helmed by République alum chef Alisa Vannah, Mr. T takes intercontinental street foods and executes them with the finesse of Parisian fine dining, yielding surprising results: cauliflower tiki masala, bucatini a la tequila, truffle and wild mushroom mac ’n’ cheese, and Scottish salmon kombucha curry, to name just a few. All of this is housed in a sleek, sexy concrete space with burgundy banquettes and a naughty hit of red neon. “Each establishment provides something different to the neighborhood, and we all help each other by being on the street,” Guedj said of the Sycamore neighborhood. “Mr. T provides a place where people can come together and enjoy a great meal, have a glass of wine and discover something unexpected with friends.”
Supervinyl
Mizlala
Jeffrey Deitch
The airy, light-filled space, coming in at 15,000 square feet, has already hosted its fair share of buzzy shows and seems to have a mission of promoting previously underrepresented artistic voices (2021’s group show “Shattered Glass” focused solely on the work of artists of color, and 2022’s “Wonder Women” was curated by Kathy Huang and featured art from Asian women artists). “Hollywood created so much of the world’s pop culture, it still does,” Deitch told The Times in 2018. “It’s meaningful that we’re part of that history.
“When you talk about California art of the ’60s, people use the term Light and Space,” he added. “And that’s what we have here, that’s the heritage. I wanted to have expansive space, so we could present the most beautiful environment, and I wanted natural light because we have such a gift of it here in Los Angeles.”
Heimat
It was designed by Germany-based studio INCO and Martin Brudnizki Design Studio; the most shocking thing is just how un-gym-like the space is. The bamboo herringbone floors as well as painted murals and plants accenting the cardio room all feel more in line with a five-star resort. Meanwhile, the shared workspace has an eclectic Moroccan feel, while the marble-covered changing rooms are undeniably glamorous.
Heimat, which is German for “feeling of home,” requires potential members to complete a rigorous application process; once approved you’ll fork over a $350 monthly fee ($150 if you’re under the age of 25), and all applicants pay a $300 enrollment fee. The benefits, though, for those obsessed with both discretion and health in all its forms, are immeasurable.
Bode
Inspired by the concept of a natural history museum and midcentury civic institutions, the store features dioramas of wildlife, retro signage and dark wood cupboards where Bode’s patchworked and upcycled ready-to-wear clothing hangs neatly. The store, designed by Bode’s husband, Aaron Aujla, is evocative and dramatic, filled with antique furniture and quirky tchotchkes (when it opened, there were bird’s nests from Bode’s home state, Connecticut). The store is a bit further afield, closer to the high-end furniture and home decor shops along Melrose, but it gives Bode’s clothes a sense of gravitas and history. “We really liked the idea of making an institutional space feel warm and a little bit weird and a little bit off,” Aujla told Vogue. “We wanted it to be an expression of something beyond; it’s about education and creating a universe.”
Gigi’s
“You can spend morning, noon and night on just these couple blocks,” Ressler said. Additionally, Ressler, who is a co-founder of We the Women, a production company, hosts a salon series in the back courtyard, featuring film, poetry and dance from female artists. “It’s very organic in the sense that all the businesses and patrons work really well together,” she said. “Everyone goes to everyone else’s spot and genuinely loves it!”
Just One Eye
Or, perhaps, whoever follows. Russo loves the type of person who has been attracted to the Sycamore Avenue area in recent years. “A curious and inquisitive being, from an international traveler to an established regular client,” she said. “Just One Eye is a nucleus for creativity, inspiration, curation and to really get one’s senses going. The scene is welcoming, inviting, discerning and palpable.”
Sightglass Coffee
In many ways, Sightglass embodies everything the area aspires to be — a multifunctional community hub where you can get coffee or food, work or socialize. Additionally, there’s a market concept where you can pick up organic, local produce or other provisions including ceramics, greeting cards, foodstuffs and flowers. “Looking back, it’s pretty incredible to see what this area has evolved into over the last few years and how it’s bloomed into a cultural and culinary hub,” Morrison said. His favorite part is, of course, the vibrant scene, complete with eccentric Angelenos. “We have a customer that lives a few blocks away that walks her large tortoise, Marcel, up and down the streets in the neighborhood,” Morrison said. “Marcel is a local fixture that always draws the biggest crowds.”
Formula Fig
“You can feel the energy,” she added. “It’s buzzing with ideas and people looking for inspiration, for something a bit different and not cookie-cutter.”
Jacques Marie Mage
His 900-square-foot shop is a traditional retail space that features a large painting from local artist Matt McCormick and design flourishes that point toward his love of American archetypes: the swaggering cowboy, the rock star. This type of iconography serves as a major touchstone for his striking line of limited-edition, handcrafted glasses, which have model names like Jagger, Walker and Fonda. Tucked in back is a VIP area, and behind that is the design studio. Furniture and design were overseen by Cédric Hervet, who some may know from his work with the French electro-rock duo Daft Punk. “The area has great energy,” Mage said. “I like where it is in Los Angeles, it’s very central, in that part of Hollywood that used to be more studios. It’s the new Hollywood.”
