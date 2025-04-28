15 of the best places to shop for rugs in L.A., according to interior designers
- Designers share their favorite places to shop for rugs in L.A., with a few surprises.
- A great rug can bring your whole room together. Here are 15 of the best places to buy one in L.A.
A good rug can make all the difference in how your home looks and feels. “We sold a rug to a young pop star who lived with it in a mansion in the Hollywood Hills without furniture,” said Gary Christensen, director of the luxury rug dealer Mehraban on La Cienega. The rug was enough.
“Rugs often carry nostalgic memories of the home people grew up in,” Christensen added, highlighting people’s emotional attachment to their rugs. But rugs aren’t just nostalgia; they can be a real source of solace in the present — and enough to decorate an otherwise bare room.
How do you get that kind of rug power? Many showrooms in Los Angeles stock thousands of rugs, from hand-knotted silks and vintage wool Moroccan carpets to antique Persian and Swedish heirlooms. Which means it can be overwhelming to find the perfect rug.
So we talked to Los Angeles interior designers Amr Samaha of Samaha Studio, Kirsten Blazek of A1000XBetter, Sierra Fox of Studio MTN, Jesse Rudolph and Joelle Kutner of Ome Dezin, architect Barrett Cooke of Arterberry Cooke and Amanda Leigh and Taylor Hahn at House of Rolison and asked them where they shop for their clients.
Since rugs are often sourced from around the world, many designers and business owners are holding their breath regarding tariffs. Emilee Gonzalez, marketing coordinator for Marc Phillips, and designer Blazek said it was too soon to tell if prices would go up after President Trump backtracked from many of the tariffs he introduced on April 2. “Pricing in the rug market is always influenced by a range of factors, and we do our best to keep our prices as stable as possible,” Gonzalez said.
From Home Goods to His Royal Highness King Charles III’s purveyor, here’s our panel’s favorite places to shop for rugs in Los Angeles.
Aladdin Rugs and Fine Art Gallery
“A rug needs to put a smile on your face,” he said; he encourages customers to take rugs home and live with them before finalizing a purchase.
Aladdin also offers cleaning and repair work, rug dyeing, fringing, resizing and appraisals. “We take rugs seriously,” Omidghaemi said.
Amsterdam Modern
Shopping is surprisingly easy given that everything has a tag and is clearly marked with dimensions, designer and price.
While the headliner here is vintage furnishings, Amsterdam Modern also carries a selection of good quality vintage rugs in different sizes, designers Jesse Rudolph and Joelle Kutner said. “We always like to mix vintage with new, and rugs are a good opportunity to achieve that.”
Despite the dizzying display of goods, the sales staff is incredibly adept in helping you find what you are looking for, from hand-braided sisal rugs ($750) to colorful, hand-woven rugs from Azerbaijan ($2,250).
Armadillo
Armadillo’s website, which designer Sierra Fox finds easy to navigate, offers transparent pricing and “a wide range of made-to-order items.” But mostly, she is a fan of their ability to customize their collections, the fact that they are a sustainable company and that they “offer great customer service.”
A visit to the minimal La Cienega showroom, where tea is provided to shoppers, shows they also have many rugs available that don’t come with a long wait, as well as complimentary rug samples that customers can take home with them. “Most of our line is in stock in Carson and can arrive quickly,” said marketing manager Leine Darmody.
But first, she advised, take a carpet sample home. “We tell people to look at it in the light throughout the day,” she added.
Jesse Rudolph and Joelle Kutner of Ome Dezin agree that Armadillo is one of the best: “We love the quality, and we are always happy with how the rugs feel in person. Their palette is super versatile.”
Christopher Farr
“We can make any shape and dimension,” said vice president of sales Courtney Wilson, which counts interior designer Kirsten Blazek among its fans. Wilson said they have 200 rugs in stock if you’re not looking for a custom rug, and grab-and-go samples that you can take home with you. “People can change every aspect of one of our rugs to suit their lifestyle and space, whether it’s dogs, kids or the elements,” she said.
Rugs start at around $50 a square foot at the lowest end for jute and hemp, and the fastest turnaround for a custom piece is 10 to 12 weeks. If you want to shop online before you hit the showroom, the company’s website is easy to navigate and lists prices (many rug companies don’t, which can be incredibly frustrating), including some steep discounts.
HD Buttercup Design Center
Prices for the luxurious mohair, silk and cashmere rugs can run high. Still, Brown mentioned that they host half-yearly sales where you can find rugs at significantly reduced prices, in addition to a trade discount of 20% for interior designers. It’s fun to walk around the expansive showroom, which Brown says is modeled on ABC Carpet & Home in New York, and get a feel for the Persian carpets, wools from New Zealand and Nepal and vintage Moroccan rugs. You can get a sense for how carpets will pair with furnishings at home in the different living room installations throughout the showroom, and Brown’s enthusiasm for rugs was contagious and not off-putting.
Because there were not thousands of rugs, like so many showrooms that feel like a maze, it’s easy to peruse the options, which are clearly labeled with prices, dimensions and type of rug. For example, a 5-by-8 hand-knotted wool rug was listed at $799, and a vintage overdye rug in a stunning purple was priced at $3,028.
Home Goods
“If you dig deep enough and are patient, you can find hand-woven pieces that were originally marked up for twice if not thrice the price,” they said in an email. “We have spotted hand-woven Indian wool, Ralph Lauren and other steals at numerous locations.”
During a recent visit to the El Segundo store — there are more than a dozen stores located throughout Los Angeles county — I found 8-by-10-foot rugs at deep discounts, including a handmade wool rug by Magaschioni marked from $500 to $349.99, a handmade wool and viscose rug by Safavieh priced at $399.99, down from $640 and a Calvin Klein rug priced at $299.99. A hand-loomed wool rug by Ralph Lauren stood out at $499.99, down from $800. There were also smaller area rugs by Ralph Lauren priced as low as $79.99.
Kantara
Working directly with women weavers in Morocco, Kate can source one-of-a-kind vintage and custom-made rugs in a process she describes as “a win-win.”
Kantara, meaning “bridge” in Arabic, is another favorite of architect Barrett Cooke. The warm space is filled with vibrantly colored wool Moroccan and boucherouite rag rugs made from upcycled materials.
Kate invites customers to bring photos of their homes with them when they make an appointment. “It’s important to consider the floor color, the wood color, the ceiling height and the sunlight,” she said, adding that many of her clients live in smaller Craftsman-style homes. Although Kate has many rugs on display in her Eagle Rock showroom, she can also scroll quickly through her entire inventory on her iPad.
Rugs run around $38 to $40 per square foot, and can go from as low as $1,300 for a 5-by-7-foot flatweave to $3,400 for a larger rug. To help make it a perfect fit, Kate offers a 24-hour memo policy so that you can see the carpet in your home. “As soon as you get it home, you’re going to know if it’s a fit,” she said.
Kantara also sells poufs and vintage blankets, which make for a cozy environment during the occasional community sound baths and climate talks Kate hosts.
Note: Kate is offering a 35% discount through June for anyone affected by the recent fires in Los Angeles.
Lawrence of La Brea
A recent visit to the showroom demonstrates why shopping for rugs can be so overwhelming. “We have more than 6,000 rugs,” said owner David Nourafshan as he gestured to the stacks and rolls of rugs while a repairman hand-stitched a Persian rug nearby. (Nourafshan has eight weavers on staff.) “Rugs are pieces of art,” he said. “It takes four to six months to weave a rug.”
According to Nourafshan, the showroom stocks vintage rugs, modern rugs and one of the largest selections of runners in Los Angeles. The showroom’s price points range from medium to high-end, such as an 8-by-10-foot handmade kilim from India for $2,890 to a 9-by-16 vintage Persian rug for $16,500. “Our transparency is our gift to the community,” he said. “All of our prices are listed.”
Lawrence of LaBrea also offers cleaning, repairs and rentals.
Mansour
Offering a tour of the sprawling two-story showroom where rugs are displayed in stacks and rolls, Benjamin Soleimani, a third-generation partner of the Melrose flagship, said there is “nowhere you’ll find as much selection.”
Acknowledging that it can be difficult for non-interior designers to shop for rugs, Soleimani said it helps to give yourself some parameters. “The size and style is very important,” he said, along with your budget. He also encourages customers to take rug samples home and live with them for a period. “The lighting in your home will change the rug’s color,” he said. “And your home is going to be different from our showroom.”
Although Mansour specializes in antique rugs from Persia, Turkey, India and Nepal, there are also rugs from Sweden and Morocco and reproductions of antiques. Rugs are tagged with dimensions, content and background, and a QR code is included for further details. Mansour Modern, located upstairs, offers more contemporary designs, including graphic collaborations with noted designers Kerry Joyce, Jeff Andrews and Victoria Kagan.
Despite the hefty price tags that come with its handmade rugs, Soleimani said it’s possible to walk out with a carpet in stock for $2,500. Mansour also offers rug pads and cleaning services.
Marc Phillips
“I think they have the best selection of [pileless] kilim-style rugs and great antique options,” designer Sierra Fox said. “They also have a wide range of made-to-order options and customization abilities.” Fox also likes the user-friendly showroom.
Los Angeles history buffs will appreciate that the 3,500-square-foot showroom, with its raftered ceiling, fireplace and plank floors, is located in the former red barn on La Cienega, the home of Zeitlin & Ver Brugge, Booksellers, which was once a hangout for writers like Ernest Hemingway and Aldous Huxley.
Mehraban
But it’s not just about durability. “There’s no reason people can’t have nice designs,” he said as he offered a tour of the La Cienega showroom, which brothers Sammy and Soheil Mehraban have run for over 30 years.
Mehraban has over 6,000 rugs in stock, from antique Persian rugs to bohemian-style new and vintage Moroccan rugs and a modern collection created in collaboration with Los Angeles designers like Erinn Valencich, César Giraldo and Michael Berman.
Mehraban offers various services, including rug cleaning, restoration, certified appraisals, rentals and storage. You can make an appointment or just walk in. The company’s website is easy to navigate by style, size and color, and offers detailed pricing and a sale section with deep cuts.
RH Outlet
There was a nice selection of rugs in mostly neutral colorways, from high-end silks to simple jute rugs, including a hand-knotted 8-by-12-foot wool rug marked down from $4,970 to $994, a similar wool rug marked down from $7,300 to $2,200 and a 6-by-9-foot wool rug marked down from $2,100 to $620. (Full disclosure: There was also a silk rug marked down from $18,500 to $5,500.) The outlet had discounted rug pads for $33 and some nice quality cotton and linen bedding and pillows. When I purchased a cotton duvet marked from $400 to $80, the sales clerk reminded me, “All sales are final.”
There’s another location at 81 Aquarium Way, Long Beach, that the designers said offers similar discounts on high quality rugs.
Rose Bowl Flea Market
On a recent Sunday, several family-run vendors near the entrance offered a wide variety of sizes and styles, including Moroccan, Oriental, Persian and tribal rugs. Vendors will lay rugs out for you to experience them — just like in a showroom — but remember that if you make a purchase, you will have to transport it back to your car. (Speaking of which: There’s free parking south of the Rose Bowl parking lot and a VIP lot closer to the sales area that’s $15.)
The flea market, which fills the Rose Bowl’s parking lot in Pasadena on the second Sunday of every month from 5 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., draws as many as 2,500 vendors and 20,000 buyers and browsers, and costs $12 to enter or $20 for admission between 5 and 9 a.m. (children under 12 free with a paying adult). Tickets must be purchased online.
The Rug Company
The Rug Company is known for its contemporary rugs and collaborations with designers such as Jeffrey Alan Marks, Diane von Furstenberg and famed colorist Paul Smith. The company’s website is easy to navigate before you hit the showroom, with rugs listed by size, price and color. There’s even a rug visualizer where you can see the rug in your home and a link for rugs under $2,000. The sales staff is happy to pull out handcrafted rugs in high-quality materials like wool, silk, mohair, cashmere and flatweave nettle for you to see and feel; samples are available to take home.
Woven
The store offers easily accessible samples and a wide range of services to assist customers in finding the perfect rug for their space. On a recent visit, rugs hung like artwork in the showroom while a staff member laid carpets out on the floor so the customers could get a better look at how they looked and felt.
Woven’s collection offers a wide variety for rug enthusiasts, from colorful kilims and Scandinavian rugs to outdoor carpets made from recycled materials and their own handwoven rugs inspired by vintage pieces.
Designers Amanda Leigh and Taylor Hahn are also fans. “We love this shop as they offer a curated collection of high-end rugs and have both contemporary and vintage styles.”
Adds Fox: “We love the textured mohair and chunky flatweave.”
