15 of the best places to shop for rugs in L.A., according to interior designers

A good rug can make all the difference in how your home looks and feels. “We sold a rug to a young pop star who lived with it in a mansion in the Hollywood Hills without furniture,” said Gary Christensen, director of the luxury rug dealer Mehraban on La Cienega. The rug was enough.

“Rugs often carry nostalgic memories of the home people grew up in,” Christensen added, highlighting people’s emotional attachment to their rugs. But rugs aren’t just nostalgia; they can be a real source of solace in the present — and enough to decorate an otherwise bare room.

How do you get that kind of rug power? Many showrooms in Los Angeles stock thousands of rugs, from hand-knotted silks and vintage wool Moroccan carpets to antique Persian and Swedish heirlooms. Which means it can be overwhelming to find the perfect rug.

About This Guide Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.

So we talked to Los Angeles interior designers Amr Samaha of Samaha Studio, Kirsten Blazek of A1000XBetter, Sierra Fox of Studio MTN, Jesse Rudolph and Joelle Kutner of Ome Dezin, architect Barrett Cooke of Arterberry Cooke and Amanda Leigh and Taylor Hahn at House of Rolison and asked them where they shop for their clients.

Since rugs are often sourced from around the world, many designers and business owners are holding their breath regarding tariffs. Emilee Gonzalez, marketing coordinator for Marc Phillips, and designer Blazek said it was too soon to tell if prices would go up after President Trump backtracked from many of the tariffs he introduced on April 2. “Pricing in the rug market is always influenced by a range of factors, and we do our best to keep our prices as stable as possible,” Gonzalez said.

From Home Goods to His Royal Highness King Charles III’s purveyor, here’s our panel’s favorite places to shop for rugs in Los Angeles.