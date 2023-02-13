The game Camel Up is played in a time-lapse at Game N’ Grounds on Jan 6, 2023. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
13 under-the-radar L.A. spots to play tabletop games
Play is an integral part of what it means to be human. We’ve been playing games for thousands of years, after all.
For good reason: Play can improve comprehension, creativity and problem-solving skills. It can reduce stress and bring people together. Playing tabletop games, for example, can help you feel more socially connected and increase your confidence, researchers have found. Tabletop games, which can be played at bars, game shops and cafes throughout Los Angeles and Orange counties, incorporate many types of play, from moving pieces to connecting with others to imagining narratives.
Planning your weekend?
Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.
There’s a name for the sense of flow and pure joy felt while playing: the “play state.” It means one is fully immersed in an activity that provides pure bliss and a break from distractions and worries. Whether you’re a hobbyist or new to gaming, here are 13 spots where you can harness and develop your personal sense of play.
Not all Los Angeles pub quizzes are created equal. Here’s a guide to local bar trivia nights that bring a little something extra to the game.
Angel City Brewery
Hours: Monday 4 to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday 4 to 11 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday noon to 2 a.m., Sunday noon to 11 p.m.
Pricing: Gameplay is free. Drinks range from $7 to $16; food $6 to $16.
Game N’ Grounds
Hours: Monday through Wednesday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Pricing: Meals $6 to $11; drinks $2 to $7. Most events are free.
Gameology
Pasadena hours: Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday night casual Dungeons & Dragons 6:30 to 11 p.m.; Sunday Pokémon casual event noon start time.
Upland location: 916 N. Mountain Ave., Suite A, Upland; (909) 920-5900; open Monday through Saturday noon to 10 p.m., Sunday noon to 7 p.m. Monday is Board Game Night.
Pricing: Tournaments $5 to $50. Snacks and drinks $1 to $5.
Geeky Teas & Games
Hours: Sunday through Thursday 12 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Pricing: Table $5 per person; private room $10 per person. Snacks start at $1.50, souvenir tea $10.
Guildhall
Burbank hours: Sunday through Wednesday 5 to 10 p.m., Thursday 5 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Whittier: 6741 Bright Ave., Whittier; (562) 632-1445. Hours: Sunday 11 to 12 a.m., Monday to Thursday 5 p.m. to midnight, Friday 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Pricing: Gameplay is free. Drinks $6 to $14; food $5 to $24.
Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
Hours: Board Game Night is Monday from 5 to 10:30 p.m.
Pricing: Dim Sum & xialongbao: $8 to $15; cocktails: $12 to $15; teapots: $8
Meeples Family
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily
Pricing: Tables $3 per hour per person; snacks $1-$6, drinks $1-$3.
Next-Gen Games
Hours: Wednesday board game night: 7 to 10 p.m. Regular store hours: Monday, Wednesday-Friday noon to 10 p.m., Tuesday 6:30 to 10 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pricing: Accessing board game library $5. Snacks and drinks $1-$3.
Odyssey Games
Hours: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m daily
Pricing: Gameplay is free. Snacks and drinks range from 50 cents to $5.
Paper Hero’s Games
Hours: 2 to 10 p.m., daily, both locations
Los Angeles address: 1304 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles; (669) 232-6666.
Pricing: Gameplay is free.
Rhythm Room L.A.
Hours: Thursday to Saturday 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Pricing: Drinks $4-$16, food $5-$15; cover $5.
The Spare Room
Hours: Monday and Wednesday-Saturday, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Pricing: Cocktails $18
Warhammer Store & Cafe
Hours: Monday to Friday noon to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday noon to 6 p.m.
Pricing: Coffee and drinks $2-$5; snacks and pastries $2.50-$3.25.
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.