13 under-the-radar L.A. spots to play tabletop games

Play is an integral part of what it means to be human. We’ve been playing games for thousands of years , after all.

For good reason: Play can improve comprehension, creativity and problem-solving skills . It can reduce stress and bring people together. Playing tabletop games, for example, can help you feel more socially connected and increase your confidence, researchers have found. Tabletop games, which can be played at bars, game shops and cafes throughout Los Angeles and Orange counties, incorporate many types of play , from moving pieces to connecting with others to imagining narratives.

Planning your weekend? Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

There’s a name for the sense of flow and pure joy felt while playing: the “ play state. ” It means one is fully immersed in an activity that provides pure bliss and a break from distractions and worries. Whether you’re a hobbyist or new to gaming, here are 13 spots where you can harness and develop your personal sense of play.