LA Times Today: The mullet is the haircut that refuses to die

Business in the front and party in the back!



That’s right, not since Billy Ray Cyrus toured his achy breaky heart have mullets been considered a “mane event” in fashion, but here we are again: the mullet making the cut and, as Dave Schilling wrote for the L.A. Times, proving it’s the hair-do that refuses to die.