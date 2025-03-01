Waiting for wildflowers? Here’s the forecast for Southern California’s iconic blooms

Welcome to March, when Southern Californians start gearing up for colorful wildflower displays blanketing our deserts and hills.

Except not this year. Native flower experts predict few if any wildflowers for 2025 because our weather has been too dry.

Our spate of rainy winters between 2022 and 2024 have made it easy to forget that Southern California’s rainfall is notoriously fickle. Those back-to-back rain seasons were the second wettest in recorded history for downtown Los Angeles, more than 52 inches of rain, nearly double the average rainfall for that area.

If we can’t have wildflowers, native California buckwheat bloom in clouds on our hills, creating a beautiful substitute. (Marie Astrid González)

Rainfall so far this year in downtown L.A.? A paltry 5.58 inches, according to the National Weather Service, roughly half the average.

Wildflowers need three things to give us a copious spring bloom — seeds in the ground, plenty of moisture and a few weeks of mild, cool temperatures in the 60s and low 70s, according to botanist Naomi Fraga, director of conservation programs at the California Botanic Garden, the state’s largest botanic garden devoted to California native plants.

Colorful sticky monkey flowers bloom big at Griffith Park. (Casey Schreiner)

We’ve likely got the bank of seeds, but what little rain we’ve had this winter came very late in the season, which lowers the likelihood of gentle warming to coddle those emerging wildflower seedlings. Case in point: As I write this on Feb. 25, the forecast for the rest of the week is potentially record-breaking temperatures in the high 80s to low 90s.

Wildflowers need mild temperatures for an extended period so the seedlings have time to get strong enough to withstand warmer temperatures later in the spring. “If it gets hot too quickly,” Fraga said, those delicate seedlings can dry out very, very fast.”

Bottom line: Despite our recent rainstorms, our overall rainfall is still far below average. Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, for instance, has received less than an inch of rain this winter. The park’s annual average rainfall is about 5.5 inches, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation, and during the big bloom years of 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2023, it averaged more than 6 inches of rain.

Tulips in full bloom at Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

And even if we get lots more rain in March, we’re likely pushing too far into spring to get the extended cool temperatures needed for a decent wildflower bloom.

But here’s some good news: There are still plenty of places to see beautiful flowers in March, said Tim Becker, horticultural director for the Theodore Payne Foundation, which produces the annual Wild Flower Hotline starting March 7 (see calendar below).

If you’re desperate to see carpets of wildflowers, you’ll likely have to head to Northern California, which has experienced another winter of above average rainfall, he said.

But in Southern California, shrubs and other perennial native plants such as monkey flowers, phlox, sages, buckwheats and manzanitas will start blooming beautifully in our wild places, Becker said. “It’s not a 10,000 acre carpet of orange [from California poppies], but it can still be inspiring and beautiful.”

Cherry trees start blooming in March at several Southern California botanic gardens. (Anne Harnagel)

California Botanic Garden in Claremont, the state’s largest botanic garden devoted to California native plants, and the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, the second largest, are easy ways to wander and find native blooms. California Botanic Garden is even hosting a free Native Plant Festival on March 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to show off the beauty of blooming native plants, and their potential for landscaping. (If you think native flowers aren’t worthy of a vase, check out these bouquets created from flowers at California Botanic Garden.)

The region’s other botanic gardens have plenty of flowers to experience as well, as I noted in my calendar of 12 SoCal blooms to enjoy throughout the year. For instance, Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge plants 35,000 tulip bulbs in January, which start blooming en masse in March. Roses don’t begin blooming heavily until April, but check the bloom calendars at South Coast Botanic Garden, the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden, and the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens or any other SoCal garden to see what kind of color you can find.

Also note that the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch opens today through Mother’s Day (May 11), with a sweet pea maze and more than 50 acres of giant ranunculus in 13 dazzling colors. (They also sell bulbs so you can grow these beauties at home).

It’s easy to grow California poppies in your yard, or even containers. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Which brings me to my final point: You can easily create your own wildflower bloom at home, in your yard or even in containers. “Everyone should be trying to do wildflower blooming at their own homes,” Becker said, not only for their joyful color but the support they provide to native birds and insects.

“Seed is cheap,” said Becker. “Toss some out into your yard before the next rain, just to see if you can get some plants going, and do it again next year.” With a little irrigation and careful weeding (don’t pull up your seedlings!) you can create your own wildflower bonanza that will reseed and reappear year after year after year — an easy investment in spring happiness anyone can make.

Upcoming events

March and April

Grow LA Gardens workshops, a series of four workshops taught by UC Master Gardeners of Los Angeles County at various locations around the county. Dates and times vary depending on the location and most classes are in-person, but one workshop starting April 5 will be conducted entirely online. The four workshops typically cost $70, or $30 for people who can’t afford the higher fee, although a couple of locations are only charging $55 ($25 for the discounted rate). Classes fill quickly. celosangeles.ucanr.edu

Tomatomania! returns for its 25th year. The pop-up vendor returns with more than 100 different varieties of tomatoes and peppers at 13 sites around Southern California this spring. Locations in March include Roger’s Gardens nursery in Corona del Mar through March 9, the Water Conservation Garden in El Cajon March 7-8; Mission Hills Nursery in San Diego March 8-9; Fig Earth Supply in Mount Washington March 7-9; Otto & Sons Nursery in Fillmore, March 13-15; Tapia Brothers Farm Stand in Encino, March 21-23; Wachter’s Hay & Grain in Ojai on March 29 and Anawalt Lumber in Hollywood March 29-30. Visit the website for April dates and more details. tomatomania.com

Tomatoes come in a wide range of sizes, colors and flavors. (Scott Daigre)

March 1-2

Ikebana Show: the Japanese Art of Floral Arranging at Sherman Library & Gardens, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the gardens in Corona del Mar. Ikebana arranging demonstrations each day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The show is free with $5 admission to the garden (members and children 3 and under enter free). Reservations required for non-members ages 4 and older. thesherman.org

Moss by Melissa Meier is one of the many artworks in Descanso Gardens’ exhibit “Daphne’s Wardrobe — Metamorphosis into Nature” opening March 1. (Melissa Meier / Descanso Gardens)

March 1-June 1

Daphne’s Wardrobe — Metamorphosis into Nature, an interdisciplinary exhibition of artworks exploring the transformations of the body into nature at Descanso Gardens’ Sturt Haaga Gallery and Boddy House, curated by Carole Ann Klonarides, who will be giving guided walk-throughs from noon to 1 p.m. and 2 to 3 p.m. on March 1. The exhibit is free with $15 admission to the gardens ($11 for seniors 65+ and students with ID, $5 children 5-12, free to members and children 4 and under). descansogardens.org

March 2

TreePeople presents a Public Family Tour of its trails, California native plants and watershed gardens from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in Beverly Hills. The tours are designed for families with elementary-aged children or youth groups. Participants are welcome to picnic at the site after the tour. All children must have adult supervision. Register online $10 per person, children 3 and younger enter free. treepeople.org

March 6, 9, 11, 12 or 15

Terrific Tomatoes / Tomatoes A-Z — a free class about the best ways to grow your own tomatoes, taught by the U.C. Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners of Orange County, at Mission Viejo on March 6, Anaheim on March 9, Laguna Woods on March 11, Huntington Beach on March 12 and Fullerton on March 15. Times vary depending on location. Register online. mgorange.ucanr.edu

Orchids fill the greenhouse at the Santa Barbara Orchid Estate, one of many prize-winning exhibitors at the Santa Barbara International Orchid Festival. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

March 7-9

77th Santa Barbara International Orchid Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Earl Warren Showground in Santa Barbara. The show’s theme, Exotic Gardens, focuses on orchids in their natural habitats and includes plant vendors, exhibits and demonstrations in potting and caring for orchids. Tickets are $20 a day or $30 for a three-day pass. Kokedama workshops on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and an orchid mounting workshop on Saturday are an additional $45 each. sborchidshow.com

March 7

The Theodore Payne Foundation’s Wild Flower Hotline resumes with information about the best places to find wildflowers in Central and Southern California, every Friday through the end of May. Call (818) 768-1802 ext. 7 to hear weekly recorded reports, or read an illustrated report online. theodorepayne.org

Lawn Removal 101 and Applying for the Turf Rebate, a workshop taught by Sophie Pennes, founder of Urban Farms LA, an edible and native garden design company, 10 a.m. to noon at the Theodore Payne Foundation in Sun Valley. Register online, $39.19 ($28.52 for members). eventbrite.com

Intro to California Native Plant Garden Design, a workshop covering the basics of landscape design taught by Tim Becker, horticulture director of the Theodore Payne Foundation, 1 to 4 p.m. at the foundation in Sun Valley. Register online, $60.54 ($55.20 for members). eventbrite.com

March 8

Art in Nature Walk at Taft Gardens & Nature Preserve, led by artist Cassandra C. Jones, chair of Taft’s artist residency program, who will discuss the garden’s history, point out patterns in nature, identify unusual plants and show how the garden inspires regional artists. Register online, $40. taftgardens.org

An airy cluster of coral bells at California Botanic Garden, one of the few blooming native plants that prefer shade. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

March 13

Propagating California Native Plants from Seeds, a hands-on workshop taught by Ella Andersson, certified horticulturist and the Theodore Payne Foundation’s chief botanical technician, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the foundation in Sun Valley. All materials provided; participants will take home the seeds they plant. Register online, $92.55 ($81.88 members). eventbrite.com

March 14

Propagating California Native Plants from Cuttings, a hands-on workshop taught by Theodore Payne Foundation horticulture director Tim Becker, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the foundation in Sun Valley. Each participant will leave with a flat of 50 starts. Register online, $92.55 ($81.88 for members). eventbrite.com

March 15

How to Grow Tomatoes / The Vibrant Herb Garden, two hour-long workshops at Fig Earth Supply nursery in Mount Washington; a comprehensive guide to growing tomatoes from 11 a.m. to noon and a class in growing herbs from 2 to 3 p.m. Register online, tickets for each class are $5. figearthsupply.com

Trees of the Theodore Payne Foundation: St. Patrick’s Day Edition, a walk and talk discussion about native trees around the Theodore Payne Foundation’s nursery in Sun Valley, led by arborist Alison Lancaster, 2 to 4:30 p.m. Learn about the care and physiology of native trees such as oaks, Western sycamores, California bay laurel, Torrey pine, Santa Cruz ironwood, Catalina cherry and palo verde. Register online, $44.52 ($33.85 for members). eventbrite.com

March 16

Field trip to the Laguna Coast Wilderness and Laurel Canyon with the Laguna Canyon Foundation, a free 3.25-mile hike co-sponsored by the Orange County Chapter of the California Native Plant Society, starting at 8 a.m. at the Laguna Canyon Foundation Headquarters in Laguna Beach. No registration is required. chapters.cnps.org

March 17

Annual Plant Design at Sherman Library & Gardens, a presentation about how the gardens’ horticulture staff designs and installs its plant displays every season, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the gardens. experience.thesherman.org

March 20

California Native Plant Container Gardening, a workshop taught by Terrence Williams, nursery technician at the Theodore Payne Foundation, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the foundation in Sun Valley. Register online, $39.19 ($28.52 for members). eventbrite.com

March 21, 28, and April 4

California Native Plant Landscaper Certification, a vocational, 20-hour course taught by the Theodore Payne Foundation in partnership with the California Native Plant Society, Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the foundation’s nursery in Sun Valley. Register online, $350. eventbrite.com

Hikers in Chino Hills are nearly dwarfed by tall stands of invasive Brassica nigra, better known as black mustard. The yellow flowers may look pretty in the spring, but the aggressive plants crowd out native wildflowers and create serious fire hazards once they dry out in the summer. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

March 22

Spring Equinox Extravaganza at Ganna Walska Lotusland, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the botanic garden in Montecito. Authors Louesa Roebuck, a floral artist, and Dina Saalisi, a floral therapist and healer, will lead participants in an “immersive floral experience” creating arrangements and learning about the spiritual and artistic significance of flowers. Register online, $275. lotusland.org

Spring Equinox Walkabout at Taft Gardens & Nature Preserve led by Herb Walks director Lanny Kaufer, from 9 a.m. to noon at the gardens near Ojai. Learn about Australian plants and their traditions starting in the Australian section of the garden and then climb up to a vista point in the nature preserve. Register online, $45. taftgardens.org

Succulent Wreath Workshop, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Los Angeles County Arboretum in Arcadia. All materials provided. Register online, $55 ($50 for members). arboretum.org

March 25

Emergent Invasive Plants in Orange County, a presentation about invasive plant detection and management during a meeting of the Orange County Chapter of the California Native Plant Society, 7 p.m. at the Duck Club in Irvine. Open to the public, admission is free. chapters.cnps.org

March 27

East Meets West: An Ikebana Workshop with California Native Plants, a hands-on class taught by Japanese artist Hiromi Sutton, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Theodore Payne Foundation in Sun Valley. Participants should bring their own “kaki” — vase, shallow bowl or plate — to place their arrangement. Plant materials will be provided and participants will take home their creations. Register online, $71.21 ($60.54 for members). eventbrite.com

A native plant bouquet of white sage, coral bells, Catalina currant, sugar bush, hollyleaf cherry and fragrant pitcher sage cut from California Botanic Garden, still looking fresh a week after it was made. (Jeanette Marantos / Los Angeles Times)

March 29

Native Plant Festival at California Botanic Garden, a free, family-oriented event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the garden in Claremont, offering guided tours and mini-workshops by garden designers specializing in native landscapes, as well as a vendor market of plant-oriented artisans, craft stations, live music and food for purchase. calbg.org

My Patio Re-wild Potting Workshop, a Tree of Life Nursery class about planning, potting and maintaining a container garden, 10 a.m. to noon at the nursery in San Juan Capistrano. The $10 fee includes soil and landscape materials; plants and pottery sold separately. Register online, pay at start of class. eventbrite.com

