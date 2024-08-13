Pirates of the Caribbean, joyful celebration of gluttony | How Your Favorite Ride Was Made

Pirates of the Caribbean, which opened in 1967, has become the template for nearly every theme park attraction that has come after it.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Walt Disney once famously said guests will experience Pirates of the Caribbean like a dinner party, hearing snippets of conversations here and there and getting just a piece of the story as they move through it. In turn, Pirates of the Caribbean, which opened in 1967, has become the template for nearly every theme park attraction that has come after it.



A collection of scenes rather than a hardened narrative, Pirates of the Caribbean allows guests to put together the pieces, to wonder about the haunting voices in the cavern, the countless rum-swigging pirates and the sieges and auctions that dot the 15-minute-plus ride.



Los Angeles Times amusement park aficionado Todd Martens brings you a new series, breaking down his favorite amusement park rides in Southern California and pulling the curtain back on how they were made, what they mean to the park and why you cannot miss them.

