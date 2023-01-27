LA Times Today: L.A. party coach teaches how to socialize again

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Forty million people — about 19% of U.S. adults — suffer from anxiety, which can make social situations difficult.



But a self-proclaimed “party coach” is helping people to overcome their fears.