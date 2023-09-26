LA Times Today: Millennials and Gen Z can’t afford homes. Is this prefab ADU a solution?
Share
What do you do if you’re a millennial or Gen X-er who can’t afford to buy a home in Southern California? You fly a pre-fab home over mom and dad’s house with a crane, and plop it down into your childhood backyard.
L.A. Times feature writer Lisa Boone met a Southern California family who did just that, and she told Lisa McRee how it’s working out.
L.A. Times feature writer Lisa Boone met a Southern California family who did just that, and she told Lisa McRee how it’s working out.