Four Hours: Claremont is vintage, delicious and delightfully smart

What is it that makes college towns so vibrant?

Whatever the magic qualities, Claremont, home to the highly respected Claremont Colleges, seems to have them in abundance, especially around its inviting tree-lined core known as the Village, a blend of interesting shops, historic buildings and diverse eateries.

The so-called “city of trees and PhDs” is an affluent and thickly academic community of 35,000, whose largest employer is the seven institutions that make up the Claremont Colleges. In 2016, Sunset Magazine named Claremont the best suburb in the West, describing it as a “small city that blends worldly sophistication with small-town appeal.” Cases in point: the private Webb Schools have their own Raymond M. Alf Museum of Paleontology, the only nationally accredited museum in the country located on a high school campus. And the furthest east outpost of the famous art house Laemmle Theaters is in Claremont Village.

The Village is just a block from the Metrolink station, which provides hour-long rides on the San Bernardino line from downtown L.A.'s Union Station seven days a week. If you prefer to drive, you’ll find plenty of free parking in lots and on the street.

Advertisement

Choose to visit on a Sunday because that’s when the Village hosts its colorful farmer’s market. There’s plenty to see and do. If you tire of walking around the village, take in a matinee at the Laemmle and then head to Viva Madrid, a cozy restaurant-bar that sounds and smells like a real Spanish tapas bar. Just wander down the hall at 225 Yale Ave. to the rustic wooden door with the bull’s-head knocker. Open daily at 5 p.m.

