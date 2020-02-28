L.A. illustrators’ favorite plants

Liana Jegers

(Liana Jegers)

@lianajegers: “When we first moved to LA we would walk by the Chateau Marmont regularly, and I loved walking up Sunset and past the main entrance to the Chateau, then up past the side door. It’s especially good and lush before they trim and prune the plants back a few times a year: big bougainvilleas, spiky red bottle brushes, a hint of a palm peeking over.

“Walking around that curve, you can hear the chatter in the outdoor dining area, the piano in the lounge by the first set of windows (in the winter you can catch a glimpse of the Christmas tree here), the kitchen noises by the next set of windows, and finally employees throwing out trash, taking a break, or blowing off some steam in back. It made the Chateau less intimidating to see the back side of it, but also added to its grandeur to watch its moving parts working at the same time.”