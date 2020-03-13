Haute pots: Intriguing planters and vessels can add life and drama to a room

When it comes time to select vessels and pots to contain our indoor plants and greenery, the hardest part is choosing between an assortment of designs in every size and shape imaginable. Styles of pots can range from minimalist, modern and architectural to rustic, bohemian and vintage.

“It’s not just something to hold the plant,” said Stephen Block, owner and curator of Culver City-based Inner Gardens. “Whether you are purchasing new, vintage or antique, the planter is part of the decor, and it needs to add to the room and the design.”

In our research, we found three major points you should consider as you pick a decorative home for a new favorite plant.

Seeds of inspiration: Well-designed planters are a perfect marriage of form and function. They offer a quick, easy and, in many cases, affordable way to refresh a space through color, texture and personality. Pots with sculptural and organic shapes can add visual drama to a room. Also, plant stands and hanging pots will give you a chance to put greenery at varying eye levels around a space. And yes, the size of the pot matters. (We like big pots and we cannot lie!)

“Scale is a big deal,” Block said. “You don’t just get a 16-inch pot for a 15-inch plant, you also need to scale the size of the planter to the height and width of the plant or tree — and also to space.”

Once upon a pothos: Telling a story through home accessories is essential for creating a room rich in personal history and individual style. Consider including pieces from local artists and favorite makers in your collections to lend a sense of novelty and place. Invest in heirloom-quality containers to showcase a favored era or design influence. Also, create decorative tableaux by using groupings of pots in a similar color or style.

Most of all, the best containers add soul to a space. “It’s part of the joy of collecting them,” Block said.

Besotted with potted: Be aware of the inclusion or absence of drainage holes on the bottoms of pots. Planters without holes, sometimes called cachepots, will require the addition of landscape rocks and charcoal horticultural soil for drainage or the use of a smaller, secondary interior pot that can be removed for watering.