You can change careers and fix your finances -- even during a pandemic. Here’s how
What do you do when you’ve lost your job due to coronavirus layoffs and your monthly expenses far exceed your savings? Three financial advisors weigh in with steps you should take immediately to keep your financial boat afloat.
Thinking about changing careers? Here are some pandemic-proof tips.
Job hunting is never easy, and during the COVID economy it’s gotten even harder. But what if you’re over 50? Ageism expert Kerry Hannon weighs in on whether older adults are more or less likely to be hired in today’s market and what they can do to become more competitive.
The 40-year-old pastry chef had long dreamed of opening her own bakery. Then, when she lost her job during the pandemic, she realized she had an opportunity on her hands: The Kirsh Baking Co. will now deliver freshly baked cookies to your door.
Is your next job interview over video chat? Don’t stress. We asked the pros for their tips on nailing your next Zoom interview.
In early March when the pandemic closed the economy down, commercials director Raúl B. Fernández used the free time to build his wife a pair of planter boxes. Then requests started coming in.
Following stay-at-home orders, Amorette Brooms pivoted her fashion business to houseplants.
Pandemic-induced layoffs are still sweeping through California, leaving people scrambling for new jobs and side hustles. Here are some strategies workers and small-business leaders are using.
For the costume design community, the last five months have been full of pivots, projects — and lots of Zoom calls.
Let us help make your job search easier. Also: Can employees be required to sign waivers saying it’s not the company’s fault if they catch COVID-19 at work? We’ve got an answer.
Our housing reporter explains options for homeowners who can’t afford their mortgage payments because of the coronavirus crisis.
Networking is key for job hunters and career builders, and you can do it virtually. Also: Can your employer hold you liable if your work laptop gets stolen from your home?
Pop-up drive-ins, pet pigs and quality time with college-bound kids help fill the void.
Hollywood workers have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, a number of industry unions, organizations and businesses have stepped up to offer emergency assistance.
Hollywood has few jobs, but these companies are hiring workers idled by the coronavirus
Amid a bleak job market in the entertainment industry, the program First Jobs helps USC film grads find employment.