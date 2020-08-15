You can change careers and fix your finances -- even during a pandemic. Here’s how

You can turn things around. Here’s how: (Bomboland / For The Times)

Millions of Americans lost their jobs this year due to coronavirus. and many students who graduated this spring entered an uncertain job market. Whether you’re looking to switch careers or wondering how to make your new financial reality work for you, we’ve got tips for what to do next. Plus, we’ve got inspirational stories from those who struggled during the pandemic and pivoted to new and rewarding careers.