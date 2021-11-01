Día de Muertos: How we remember our dearly departed

Veronica Santiago, 25, and Maria Hernandez, 63, wait at the market after buying flowers and food for Día de Muertos ofrendas in Matatlán, Oaxaca, Mexico.(Eva Lepiz / For The Times) Nov. 1, 2021 Updated 3:07 PM PT Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print California A Day of the Dead altar in a flower shop honors crime victims The San Diego shop’s owner, customers and residents say the altar creates a sense of community and comfort. World & Nation To welcome the dead, they journey home to Mexico for Día de Muertos Every year, Mexican immigrants in California and elsewhere return to their hometowns for the Day of the Dead — many from indigenous communities that celebrate the holiday with elaborate traditions. Entertainment & Arts Column One: The artist who made Day of the Dead matter Folk artist Ofelia Esparza, L.A.'s most admired altar maker, reminds a somber city of the meaning of Día de los Muertos. Hint: It’s not Mexican Halloween. World & Nation Latinx Files: Para mi abuelito Luís When I think of Día de Muertos, I think of my grandfather. Food Tamales, salt and bread ‘bones’: How foods are central to Day of the Dead A UCLA expert explains the role tamales, bread, chocolate and more play in honoring those departed on Día de los Muertos. California Our digital Día de los Muertos altar Inspired by those found at Grand Park and the Hollywood Forever Cemetery around this time of the year, we’ve created our own communal digital altar. Lifestyle Anyone can make a Día de Muertos altar. Here’s how Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is Nov. 1 and 2, 2021. Here’s what goes into building an ofrenda, or altar, for a deceased loved one.