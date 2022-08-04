Advertisement
L.A. is hungry for connection. How to find — and keep — true friends amid the flakes

By Brittany Levine Beckman 
Ross May
Dale Crosby-Close
Los Angeles has a bad reputation when it comes to building meaningful friendships. The urban sprawl is filled with plenty of sunshine but too many empty promises of “Let’s hang soon” and the kind of soul-crushing traffic that makes you not want to meet up.

So when you find people who nourish you, are quick to lend a hand, don’t mind a drive or are always down, it feels thrilling. You’ve struck diamonds in a pile of cubic zirconias. Then people move away to buy a house in Joshua Tree or work on a long-term show in Atlanta or get busy with kids or caring for an ailing family member. And you have to start diamond mining all over again.

In this limited series, we explore friendships in Los Angeles, from the superficial to the life-changing. We provide suggestions on how to make friends and where to spend time hanging out as well as share refreshing stories of how the pandemic deepened relationships, both new and old.

We all need connection more than ever. Let’s be friends.

How to make real L.A. friends, according to Angelenos who swear it’s possible

6 soul-satisfying friendships that healed deep pandemic wounds

Would they pick you up at LAX? Rank your friends on the L.A. friendship scale

Setting good boundaries makes you a better friend. These 3 keys will get you started

16 L.A. places to go on a friend date — because friends deserve quality time too

Credits

Project editors: Marques Harper and Brittany Levine Beckman
Reporters: Lisa Boone, Adam Tschorn, Nicole Kagan and Jessica Benda
Art direction and design: Ross May
Illustrations: Dale Crosby-Cole
Photo Editors: Calvin Alagot and Liv Paggiarino
Copy editors: Gillian Glover, Jason Sanchez, R. Marina Levario, Laura Schinagle, Lisa Horowitz and Daryl Miller
Brittany Levine Beckman

Brittany Levine Beckman manages lifestyle and West Coast experiences coverage as features editor at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as managing editor at Mashable.

Ross May

Ross May is an art director for the Los Angeles Times. Prior to re-joining The Times in 2020, they worked for the Washington Post and the Chicago Tribune. May was raised in Noblesville, Ind., and studied journalism graphics at Ball State University.

