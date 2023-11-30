How to get into pickleball if you’ve got no one to play with

When I decided I wanted to try playing pickleball, I knew exactly who to call: my neighbors.

I live in Fox Hills, a neighborhood in south Culver City anchored by a public park. That park has four paddle tennis courts that frequently ring with the distinctive “thunk” of plastic balls hitting pickleball paddles. I texted three friends who live within a couple of blocks of me: What weeknight would work for everyone to start up a game after our kids go to sleep?

When we got to the courts, it turned out all four of us, at some point during the pandemic, had ordered a pickleball set off Amazon — and all four of them were still unopened. We also realized that, though we’d each tried pickleball on vacation or at other points in our lives, none of us had ever thought to Google the rules. We decided to just jump in and get a rally going. Within 20 minutes, we were competently hitting the ball back and forth over the net. A short break and a brief “how to play pickleball” YouTube video later, we were playing our first game.

We had a blast. We got a good workout in. (My thighs were sore for two days.) Only one person face-planted onto the court. We made plans to meet again, and then again, and again.

We had a semi-regular game going until a pregnancy (mine) put a pause on our burgeoning micro-league. Once I’m cleared to return to regular physical activity sometime in early spring, I’ll be back on the court.

Not everyone in L.A. has pickleball-curious neighbors and courts withing walking distance. But there’s good news: You still have lots of options for getting involved in America’s fastest-growing sport.

Here are opportunities to start playing pickleball in and around Los Angeles as a solo player. Note that this is not an exhaustive list, as new opportunities to play pickleball pop up all the time.