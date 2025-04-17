Inside the delightful Pasadena Showcase House of Design, where maximalism is in

After four of the 30 designers lost their homes and Showcase furnishings in the Eaton Fire, the committee supporting the Pasadena Showcase House of Design wasn’t sure it could stage this year’s 60th annual event. Yet, in a testament to the power of community, the designers persevered, managing to source new items to replace those lost while coping with their own personal loss for the nonprofit‘s big event. (A portion of the proceeds from tickets for the Pasadena Showcase House of Design will be donated to schools and organizations affected by the Eaton Fire).

Interior designer Alexandra Azat of Plaster and Patina, who lost her home and design studio in the Eaton fire, said, “This is a very meaningful project for us, not only because it is our first Showhouse but also because we lost most of our antiques and custom upholstered items awaiting installation. The way the community has rallied around us to return from this has been something.”

Landscape designers Courtney Bonifacini and Gary Sewell, who both lost their homes, said their garden project, which involved creating a serene outdoor space, became a welcome distraction and a source of solace for them.

“Most people thought we would quit,” Bonifacini said. “But it became our happy place, and we enjoyed looking at pots and going to nurseries. It happened organically. After the fire, it all came together.”

60th Pasadena Showcase House of Design Where: Bauer Estate and Gardens, Pasadena



When: April 20-May 18



Hours: Tuesday-Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday-Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Tickets: $38 to $75



Parking and shuttle location: Santa Anita Park, Gate 6, 265 Colorado Place, Arcadia.



Information, including shops and special events: pasadenashowcase.org

This year’s Showhouse is set in the 15,000-square-foot Monterey Colonial estate originally built for Harry Bauer, CEO of Southern California Edison, and his wife, Alice Bauer, board chair of the Los Angeles County Arboretum. The home was designed by architect Reginald D. Johnson in 1928 and sits on 5 acres of gardens designed by pioneering landscape architect Katherine Bashford.

Designers have drawn inspiration from the most recent owner, Hollywood writer-producer Stephen J. Cannell, to infuse each room with glamour. From wallpapered ceilings and hand-painted murals to lattice-covered walls and dueling kitchen islands, each room is a visual delight, even if it’s not your personal taste. The inclusion of before photos on placards in each room adds a dramatic touch, showcasing the transformative power of design.

Below, a peek at many of the 18 rooms.