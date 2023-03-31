LA Times Today: Hoot and holler at Stud Country, L.A.’s lively queer line-dancing party

Did you know, in Los Angeles, queer line dancing has a long history rooted in the legendary Studio City bar Oil Can Harry’s?



When that bar closed in 2021, two regulars decided to carry on the legacy by launching Stud Country — a new queer dance night that honors the rich history of LGBTQ cowboy culture.