LA Times Today: Roaming the Target aisles as self-care

Target stores have become a happy place of sorts for thousands of women who roam the aisles as a form of self-care.



The hashtag #TargetTherapy has more than 4.7 million views on TikTok.



L.A. Times staff writer Marisa Gerber told us about why Target is such an effective place to find peace.