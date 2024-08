Training to be a Ninja warrior. It’s fun, but not easy. And slightly painful

If you’ve ever wanted to be a Ninja warrior, then the Los Angeles Ninja Academy is where you need to go. Our very serious investigative reporter recently visited the new facility to see just how difficult it was to become a buff, athletic warrior.



Spoiler alert: It’s not easy.