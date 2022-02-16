LA Time Today: He tried to take it slow, so he waited a month before he proposed

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

In the 1950s there were no dating apps, no Facebook or Instagram to collect a little extra intel and there was no way to Google someone for their criminal background.



93-year-old Edward Trabin from Palos Verdes recently reached out to the L.A. Times to share the tale of the best blind date of his life back in 1951.



Edward and his wife Toby explain their leap of faith.