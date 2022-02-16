LA Times Today: Tips for managing Valentine’s Day anxiety

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate the love in your life, but it isn’t always a happy holiday for everyone. Whether you are single or in a relationship, Valentine’s Day can bring a lot of pressure or loneliness.



Dr. Courtney Tracy is a psychotherapist, clinical entrepreneur, and TikTok’s resident truth doctor and she joined LA Times Today to talk about mental health on Valentine’s Day.