LA Times Today: Mysterious vortexes are more popular than ever. Here’s how to tap in without the crowds
Sedona, Arizona is renowned for its unique geological formations and stunning red rock landscapes. Among its natural wonders, it’s also famous for what some claim are spiritual and energetic sites that are known as vortexes.
L.A. Times faith and spirituality reporter Deborah Netburn told us why Sedona’s vortexes are more popular than ever and if they’re worth tapping into.
