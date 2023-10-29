ooakdesignstudio.com

Lisa Checo, an accomplished designer, transitioned from a fashion career in New York City to a successful interior design venture. Beginning as an assistant, she embarked on this journey with little prior knowledge.

Checo now operates her own thriving design business and has an impressive client roster that includes billionaire Val Blavatnik, MeUndies owner Jonathan Shokrian, and other prominent professionals in Los Angeles. In the past year alone, she successfully completed 10 projects, covering prestigious areas like the Bird Streets and Hollywood Hills, with her business continuing to expand.

(Becca Pierson)

Checo is deeply committed to sustainability and collaborates with eco-friendly brands to promote healthy living in her designs. She consistently integrates her clean lifestyle into the homes she creates for her clients.

One noteworthy project took place in Austin, Texas, for client Sami Bernstein, co-owner of Join FORM alongside Samantha Clarke. In this project, Checo skillfully utilized oak and plaster to infuse warmth into the kitchen and living room space, demonstrating her talent for crafting inviting and stylish interiors. Despite being based in Los Angeles, her firm, OOAK Design Studio, has already secured projects across the country, showcasing her growing influence in the field of interior design.

