A couple of married musical legends who help save women, one abortion at a time

When she was married to her first husband, a Los Angeles knitwear manufacturer who did a lot of business in Italy, she got a gig on TV in Rome with jazz pianist Romano Mussolini, son of the Italian dictator. On one show, jazz trumpeter Chet Baker sat in. “What a drag about your old man,” Baker told Mussolini, whose father had been executed, his body hung upside down in a Milan town square. (I have seen reports calling this story apocryphal, but Hale was there.)