California’s top bullet train consultant is suspended amid a state ethics probe

Hill came onto the project in June 2017, a month after the former Parsons Brinckerhoff engineering firm became known as WSP. On March 18 of this year, he filed a financial disclosure statement, known as a California Form 700, that showed he held between $100,000 and $1 million of stock in Jacobs Engineering, the Texas-based firm that is provided engineering and design services to the Dragados joint venture. Hill did not fill in sections of the form that indicated when he acquired or may have disposed of the stock.