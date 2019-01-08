Lawyers wrangle over teachers' strike date while school board eases volunteer rules

A Los Angeles teachers’ strike could be just two days away.
Or maybe six days?
On Tuesday, lawyers for the teachers union and school district were set to face off in Los Angeles County Superior Court over arcane legal points that could affect the union’s strike date and the lives of 30,000 union members and nearly half a million students and their families.
By midday, no determinations had been made.
At the same time, the Board of Education at district headquarters approved a new policy to relax vetting requirements for parent and community volunteers, which could come in handy in the event of a strike.
At issue in court is whether United Teachers Los Angeles — in setting the strike for Thursday — gave the Los Angeles Unified School District a legally required 10-day notice that its members would stop working under the existing contract.
In a twist, it is the union that was going to court over whether it had followed the rules. UTLA’s goal is to preempt the district from raising the same issue after a strike begins. Were that to happen, a judge could shut down the strike for several days, killing its momentum and perhaps making union leaders look ineffectual and disorganized to the public and their members.
UTLA is arguing that it has provided ample notice of its intent to strike. The union publicly announced its Thursday strike date on Dec. 19.
The district, however, asserts the union did not follow procedure in giving proper notice to the school system. District lawyers are hoping this argument holds up in court.
But Supervising Judge Samantha P. Jessner on Tuesday morning did not resolve the argument, instead taking issue with the union over a different deadline. The union was supposed to file its request for a court hearing electronically, by 10 a.m. Monday. But it had not done so.
Jessner was sympathetic, acknowledging that the electronic filing rules are relatively new and potentially confusing. But after a brief recess, she sent out a written order saying that the case would not move forward Tuesday.
UTLA attorneys meanwhile, even before hearing the bad news, were hurriedly filing electronically so that at least they could be confident of a Wednesday hearing. They also said they were planning to ask the judge to reconsider Tuesday’s order in hopes of getting a hearing later in the afternoon.
The courtroom machinations came the morning after a full day of negotiations between teams from the teachers union and Los Angeles Unified.
That last-ditch bargaining effort fell short, although the two sides agreed to meet again Wednesday morning, the day before the strike is scheduled to begin.
The school board’s revised policy on campus volunteers will allow people to serve on school campuses, during a crisis, without a full background check.
Such a crisis is defined as one that results in staff being unavailable at schools – perhaps because of a fire or a strike.
The district superintendent will have the authority to designate such an emergency situation. In such an event, a potential volunteer simply would fill out a form and the district would check a database to make sure the person was not a registered sex offender.
The policy passed 4-1 after board member Kelly Gonez offered an amendment to limit the crisis volunteers to parents, guardians and extended family members — at the principals’ discretion.
Board member George McKenna was absent, and Scott Schmerelson voted no because he said it would put an unfair burden on principals.
The change comes after the board voted in November to eliminate the $56 fingerprinting fee that aspiring volunteers previously had to pay.
The district has 12,000 volunteers who have cleared background checks and are eligible to volunteer in schools, said district spokeswoman Shannon Haber.
In interviews, board members Nick Melvoin and Gonez both said they wanted to increase access to schools, and that easing the volunteer requirements could help add supervision to schools in case of a strike, but they stopped short of saying that the on-demand volunteers would be necessary during a strike.
The school board also approved a resolution demanding that by Jan. 18, Supt. Austin Beutner present them with a three-year plan to “increase district revenues” through methods including raising enrollment, parcel taxes, school bond measures, state and federal advocacy and philanthropy. The measure, initially sponsored by board members McKenna and Schmerelson, passed 4-0.
The negotiations on Monday included new proposals from each side.
The school district team, led by Beutner, said it upped its previous offer by $75 million to add staff to schools and decrease class sizes. The district did not change its wage proposal. It has offered teachers a 6% raise spread over the first two years of a three-year contract. The union wants a 6.5% raise that would take effect all at once and a year sooner.
UTLA has pressed for “fully staffed” campuses, framing its activism as a fight for the future of public education.
On its side, the union removed a demand to give teachers more control over standardized testing and budget decisions at schools. The union also dropped its demand for a say in when the district starts a new magnet program.
Both leaders stuck to their messages. UTLA President Alex Caputo-Pearl said the union would strike to improve students’ educations. Beutner said a strike would harm students and families.
The superintendent has said that some of the union’s proposals, while worthy, would immediately push the school district into insolvency.
Monday marked the first day back for district schools after winter break.