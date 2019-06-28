School busing and race tore L.A. apart in the 1970s. Now, Kamala Harris is reviving debate

Few issues divided Los Angeles more in the 1970s than school desegregation and busing.
It sparked protests and political movements — and led to white families pulling their children out of the Los Angeles Unified School District.
These issues came back to life at the Democratic presidential debate. In a heated exchange, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris clashed over school integration, with Harris accusing Biden of not taking the morally correct position in favor of the mandatory busing of students.
In California, school desegregation was part of broader integration efforts, including the elimination of redlining, which kept blacks and members of other minority groups from living in “white” neighborhoods. It was this practice, in L.A. and elsewhere, that gave rise to mandatory busing as a potential remedy to the harms of segregation. The idea was that schools for all students would improve if white students had to share the fate of black students.
Biden’s position, arguing for a limited federal role in enforcing integration, was precisely the position that Southern states adopted in trying to thwart the Supreme Court’s mandate. But integration was resisted as well in other parts of the country and certainly in California.
In the late 1970s, more than two decades after Brown vs. Board of Education, L.A. Unified geared up for mandatory busing after failed court attempts to resist it.
The effort barely got underway before there was a popular uprising within the largely white middle class. Many families moved to suburban districts that were more homogeneous and devoid of busing. And L.A. voters recalled school board president Howard Miller. Miller was no fan of forced busing but pledged to enforce the law, and that, at the time, was enough to doom his political career. Elected to the board instead were busing opponents Bobbi Fiedler and Roberta Weintraub.
Busing opponents ultimately prevailed in their court appeals, and L.A. was permitted to create a voluntary busing system, which became the “magnet” program. The idea was to create special academic programs that would be so attractive that they would act as a magnet to draw white students to schools they would not otherwise attend.
While the effort was popular with parents and achieved some notable academic successes, such as the Bravo Medical Magnet High School and the Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies, the integration benefit was limited.
Busing turned some young African Americans into pioneers, and it was challenging.
"I remember one girl couldn't have us at her house because her dad objected," Cynthia Carraway, Birmingham High School class of '76, told Times columnist Sandy Banks in 2012. "She said, 'You can't come over, but I'll meet you on the corner.' And we hung out anyway."
"We felt like we had a responsibility to represent the inner city," added Peggy Harris, also class of '76.
In recent decades, the Supreme Court has unwound some of the mandates within the landmark 1954 ruling. In 2007, the court ruled that race could not be used as an overt factor in school enrollment at public institutions. Berkeley Unified — where Harris went to school — experimented instead with integration based on the economic profiles of census tracks. The idea was to substitute poverty for race in desegregation attempts, in part because poverty rates closely tracked race.
Ironically, the high court’s more recent actions undermined efforts in some Southern cities, such as Charlotte, N.C., where school desegregation had arguably borne fruit.
The 5-4 Supreme Court ruling in 2007 specifically struck down magnet-school programs in Seattle and Louisville, Ky. Seattle was never under a court order to desegregate; Louisville's court order was dissolved.
Los Angeles was able to keep its magnet program — for which it receives supplemental state funding — because it began in response to a court order. At this point, the court order is something of a legal fig leaf that protects the magnet program, giving it a legal right to continue. It’s not clear that local courts would do anything to force the district to continue the magnet effort.
White students attend some magnet schools in higher numbers than they do other schools, but their overall numbers are small. The district is 73.4% Latino, 10.5% white, 8.2% African American and 4.2% Asian.
A paradigm of the recent school construction and modernization program was to improve neighborhood schools so students did not have to leave their neighborhoods — a modern day iteration of separate but equal in a city that remains substantially divided by class and race.
During the debate, Harris alluded to being part of a nascent busing program as a young student in Berkeley, many years after the U.S. Supreme Court, in 1954, ordered school desegregation in Brown vs. Board of Education. The court famously argued that “separate but equal” was not equal in terms of the rights and education afforded to black students.
Harris said that federal leaders, including Biden, should have done more to make states and local school systems desegregate — faster and more effectively.
Biden responded that Harris was misrepresenting his position. He supported integration, he said, but felt that local agencies should take the lead rather than the federal government. He then tried to list other elements of his record that, he said, defined him as a strong civil rights supporter.