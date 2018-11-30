State liquor enforcer and consultant plead guilty to shaking down Koreatown bars

For example, in December 2011, after ABC agents raided a Karaoke bar, the owner paid Seo $60,000 in cash to help resolve his problems, according to court records. Seo shared some of the money with Salao, who gave the bar a temporary license to remain open. Seo also admitted to sending Salao lists of businesses for the ABC to target, passing along violations they were likely to discover, such as operating after hours.