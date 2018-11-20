These ashes have a story to tell: Building assessment teams examine the devastation of the Camp fire

More than 12,000 buildings were destroyed in the 146,000-acre Camp fire, with at least 9,700 of those being single-family homes like the one Hakala was inspecting on Friday. The entire area will eventually be searched, he said. All of that information is transmitted back to headquarters, where it’s compiled and ultimately used to create the map the public sees online that shows which homes were destroyed, sustained major or minor damage or came out of the blaze unscathed.