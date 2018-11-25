California's deadliest fire on record is 100% contained, officials say

More than two weeks after the deadliest fire on record in California swept through Butte County, killing at least 85 people and destroying 14,000 homes, officials announced Sunday that the massive Camp fire was finally 100% contained.
The devastating blaze, which began on Nov. 8, scorched more than 153,000 acres, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials. The number of residents still missing stands at 249, and thousands more have been displaced by the massive blaze.
Rains in the area have assisted firefighters in extinguishing hot spots, but most evacuations and road closures remain in effect. More than 1,000 firefighters remain on site, assisting with search and recovery efforts.
Rain is expected to move into the Camp fire burn areas beginning Tuesday and continue through the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service. Up to 3 inches could fall in lower elevations. On Wednesday, the same system is expected to deliver a half inch to 2 inches in burn areas in Southern California.
Hundreds of Malibu, Agoura Hills and Thousand Oaks area evacuees spent the holiday weekend returning to their burned-out neighborhoods to survey their damaged or destroyed homes and to begin rebuilding their lives. Some were still debating whether to stay or leave.
The Woolsey fire, which straddled Los Angeles and Ventura counties, began Nov. 8 and killed three people, scorched more than 96,000 acres and destroyed 1,600 structures before it was fully contained on Thanksgiving Day.