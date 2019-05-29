Online charter schools in L.A. and San Diego counties to close after indictments

Eleven people, including several connected to two online charter schools authorized in Los Angeles and San Diego counties, have been indicted on criminal charges of conspiracy, personal use of public money without legal authority, grand theft and financial conflict of interest.
The charges vary by individual.
The two schools — Valiant Academy of Los Angeles and Valiant Academy of Southern California — are set to close permanently in June, which means several thousand students will need to switch schools.
Valiant Academy of Los Angeles, which had almost 1,300 students enrolled this school year, is located in Acton and authorized to operate by the Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District. Valiant Academy of Southern California, with 2,550 students enrolled, is located in El Cajon and authorized by the Dehesa School District.
According to an indictment filed May 17, six school officials are charged with conspiring to collect state money for students who were not receiving services from the charter schools. The indictment said the scheme, which ran from Jan. 1, 2016 through April 20, 2018, involved paying athletic organizations for student report cards and falsified charter school enrollment documents, then using that information to get state money.
The children were not assigned to teachers who have state-required professional certificates, the indictment said. And the students were not in contact with the schools or provided with educational services during the summer months, as some of the co-conspirators claimed, according to the indictment.
According to a statement posted Monday on Facebook from Valiant Board of Directors Chairman Robert Sikma, the indictments stem from an investigation involving a Valiant vendor, Prodigy Athletes.
“Valiant takes these charges very seriously and is committed to reviewing and revising its policies and procedures as needed to address the types of concerns raised ... to ensure that it continues to operate within the confines of the law,” Sikma said in the statement.
Charter schools are independently run schools that are funded with public money and often are authorized by school districts. In virtual charter schools, students take all or most of their classes online.
The indicted defendants include Justin Schmitt, who is listed as the head of school for both Valiant Academies. Prodigy’s founder and two former Valiant employees that worked with Prodigy are among those indicted, according to Sikma.
Some of the people indicted are connected to A3 Education, a charter school management corporation that helps run Valiant. The list of those indicted includes A3 Education Chairman Sean McManus and President Jason Schrock. Those titles are according to a 2016 federal tax filing.
Also indicted is Nancy Hauer, superintendent of the Dehesa School District, which authorized several charter schools, including Valiant Academy of Southern California. The Dehesa district office did not respond to a request for comment.
Also among the indicted is Steve Van Zant, a former Mountain Empire Unified superintendent who three years ago pleaded guilty to violating conflict-of-interest laws after he brokered deals with charter schools to operate in other school districts.
No information was immediately available about the attorneys for the accused. Most of their arraignments are set for Wednesday.
The two Valiant Academies will close permanently June 30, according to an A3 Education statement published on the organization’s website Monday.
At its school board’s May meeting, Dehesa School District staff recommended that its board deny Valiant Academy of Southern California’s petition to renew its charter.
In a 21-page report, the district outlined issues at the school, including abysmal scores on state standardized tests and questionable financial practices.
Valiant Academy of Southern California’s performance schoolwide in both English and math was the lowest in comparison with testing scores in nearby counties.
The district employed an outside auditor to review Valiant Academy’s management practices and discovered the school “engaged in several non-arms-length, related-party transactions,” which weren’t included in the school’s independent financial audit report. Those actions violated the charter school’s corporate bylaws and “creates significant financial conflicts of interest,” according to the district’s report.
The alleged violations included Valiant Academy paying A3 about $3.6 million during the 2017-18 fiscal year. The invoices were approved for payment by McManus at A3 and another man, neither of whom were employees of the charter school, according to the district’s report.
This “calls into question why these individuals have authorized payments to A3, where Mr. McManus serves as president and CEO,” the district notes in its report.
The school also paid Mad Dog Marketing — a company that has common ownership with A3 — $288,000 during the 2017-18 fiscal year, according to the report.
“These payments, again, appear to be related-party transactions that were not disclosed in the charter school’s independent financial audit report,” according to the district’s report.
The indicted A3 employees have agreed to step down from their positions “to ensure that A3 Education can continue to support the charter schools that it serves without further distraction,” the statement from A3 said.
The San Diego district attorney’s office has been investigating A3 since at least last year, when A3 learned of the investigation, according to the statement.
“There are no words to express the shock and dismay that we are all feeling from the recently released report of the Dehesa Unified School District and the related indictment,” A3 leaders wrote. “However, we must keep in mind that the alleged wrong doings are attributed to a few, internally and externally, not the organizations themselves or as a whole.”
Valiant Academy of Southern California enrolled 2,550 students this school year, according to the California Department of Education. The school’s enrollment skyrocketed from 43 students two years ago to 726 students last school year. About 22% of students enrolled last year were from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds.
The school has performed worse on average than other public schools statewide. About 17% of the school’s students met or exceeded standards on the state math test last year, while 34% did so in English. In 2017, only about 7% of students met or exceeded standards on the math portion of the exam.
The school’s performance was so poor that the California Charter Schools Assn., which advocates for charter schools, had recommended last year that the school close.
A3 said it will roll out changes in the next 60 days to improve its internal controls.
“A3 Education continues to adapt to the changing legal and regulatory environment and is committed to operating within the confines of the law and to maintain its vision to serve students who are not well served by the traditional school system,” A3 said in the statement.
Taketa and Cook write for the San Diego Union-Tribune and reported from San Diego. Cosgrove reported from Los Angeles.