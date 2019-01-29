Mayor Eric Garcetti's hastily announced news conference sparks intrigue

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will hold a news conference at his City Hall office on Tuesday at 5 p.m., his political advisor Yusef Robb said.
Garcetti is weighing a presidential run in 2020, and the abruptly announced news event fueled speculation about whether he would announce his candidacy. But Robb would not elaborate on what the mayor would say.
Any announcement of a White House bid would probably not take place at City Hall, however. The mayor has repeatedly declined to talk about his presidential ambitions when he is in city-owned buildings, saying he doesn't want to use municipal property for anything related to a campaign.