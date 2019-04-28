Granada Hills Charter High School wins 7th national Academic Decathlon

Granada Hills Charter High School won the Academic Decathlon on Saturday, marking the seventh time the school has brought home the national award.
The school announced on Twitter that a rally for the team will be held Monday morning.
The nine-member team was divided into three groups, based on GPA, for the competition, which was held in Bloomington, Minn., according to City News Service.
“We're so excited for our team and thrilled that they competed so hard and with such dedication,” Julia Howelman, administrative director of instruction, told CNS. “But what is much more important and much more rewarding is seeing these students rally around each other, support each other through the tough times, not just the victories, and mature and grow as inquisitive young people.''
The team's members are: Connie Chen, Tamara Cruz, Nicole Dersahakian, Lelija Kazlauskas, Dilawar Khan, Ben LaFreniere, Kenny Ly, Jared Matsubayashi, Ezhan Mirza, and alternates Dwaipayan Chanda, Isabel Mercado and Jasdeep Sidhu.