Southern California's soggy winter continues with small weekend storm

For a few hours Sunday morning, Southern California looked like its summer self: clear, blue skies with the mountains ringing the Los Angeles basin visible and beautiful in the distance.
But yet another Pacific storm — though significantly lighter than previous systems — brought scattered showers in the afternoon before tapering off Sunday night. Southern California skies should be clear Monday morning, a forecaster said.
A second round of rain Sunday night hit the Tejon Pass, and the Grapevine was closed at 6:30 p.m. because of multiple crashes, the California Highway Patrol said.
Snowfall elevations were expected to drop to 2,500 feet, and authorities warned that highway closures could make holiday travel in local mountains dicey.
“That’s really the main concern — slick conditions on the major passes,” said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Forecasters say the chilly, overcast conditions that have prevailed this soggy winter aren’t behind us quite yet. Another mild storm could descend on L.A. later in the week.
The National Weather Service is predicting a 40% chance of rain — “very light and widely scattered” — on Thursday, Hoxsie said.