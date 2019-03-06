Thunder, lightning and hail: Winter puts on a show as rain moves into L.A.

Concerns over flooding in Santa Barbara County prompted authorities to order evacuations ahead of the storm for about 3,000 people living below hillsides ravaged by the Sherpa, Thomas and Whittier fires. Santa Barbara County sheriff’s officials lifted the evacuations, which took effect Tuesday afternoon, at 8 a.m. on Wednesday after the rains failed to trigger significant mudslides in the region. Officials, however, said residents should use caution returning home as many roads had mud and standing water on them.