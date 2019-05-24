Man living in 'well-built and modern treehouse' arrested on suspicion of burglary

A 56-year-old Pomona man living in what authorities described as a “well-built and modern treehouse” has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after authorities used a helicopter with heat-sensing technology to find him.
In April, Pomona police investigated a residential burglary in the Ganesha Hills neighborhood where several items were taken. The suspect was observed leaving the property with the loot, and the victim told officers that he recognized the suspect.
On Tuesday — about a month after the burglary — patrol officers learned that someone was living in a well-disguised treehouse in the neighborhood.
To locate the treehouse, the Pomona Police Air Unit used its helicopter’s heat-sensing system, which showed them heat in heavy brush and trees, near where officers were on the ground with a K-9 unit.
Officers soon discovered the treehouse, complete with fire pit, barbecue and lighting. It also had a view of the National Hot Rod Assn.’s museum, and in the distance, the San Gabriel Mountains.
After police gave several oral commands, the suspect, Mark Duda, came down without incident.
He was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary and later charged by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.
There’s no word on whether the treehouse will be torn down or turned into an Airbnb.