National Spelling Bee: Tustin eighth-grader makes it to finals

An eighth-grader from Tustin will be among 50 spellers competing Thursday in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee near Washington.
Nicholas D’Sa, who attends St. Cecilia Catholic School, qualified for the finals from the original field of 562 by scoring high enough on a spelling and vocabulary test and correctly spelling two words on stage at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.
He correctly spelled “nepotism” in the second round and “macronutrient” in the third round.
The 13-year-old earned a spot in the national bee by winning the Orange County Spelling Bee. Following that victory March 2, Nicholas said he planned “to study a couple hours every day for nationals so that I can make the most of the opportunity to represent Orange County.”
A speller from Orange County has never won the national bee.
The original field consisted of spellers from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, along with American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Department of Defense schools in Europe. Seven foreign nations also were represented — the Bahamas, Canada, Germany, Ghana, Jamaica, Japan and South Korea.
The winner will receive a record $50,000 cash prize, $10,000 more than last year, from Scripps, which owns television stations and newspapers. The winner also receives $2,500 and a complete reference library from the dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster; reference works and a three-year online membership from Encyclopedia Britannica, plus trips to Hollywood to appear on the ABC late-night program “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and New York City to appear on the syndicated morning talk show “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”