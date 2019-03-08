Authorities search for man who escaped Rancho Cucamonga jail

Authorities are searching for a 19-year-old man who escaped from jail in Rancho Cucamonga Thursday afternoon.
Mario Abraham Tafoya escaped the West Valley Detention Center about 3:20 p.m. and was last seen running northeast near Etiwanda Avenue and 6th Street, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.
Tafoya was arrested in January on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and evading police. Investigators said he’s known to visit San Bernardino, Redlands and Highland.
Tafoya was described as a Latino man with brown hair, green eyes and face tattoos. He is 5 feet 6, weighs about 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and no shoes.
Authorities warned the public not to contact Tafoya, whom they consider dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911.