Ridgecrest earthquake suspected of killing man in Nevada

A Nevada man found pinned under his Jeep appears to have died after his vehicle fell off its jacks as a result of one of the Ridgecrest, Calif., earthquakes last week, authorities announced Tuesday evening.
Deputies with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched Tuesday afternoon and found the 56-year-old man beneath the Jeep in Pahrump, Nev., about 180 miles northeast of Ridgecrest.
Sgt. Adam Tippetts said in the news release that the man was last seen alive Wednesday at a local gas station.
His name has been withheld, pending notification of next of kin.
The man’s death is the first linked by authorities to either the 6.4 temblor that struck a remote Searles Valley area Thursday morning near where Inyo, San Bernardino and Kern counties meet, or the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that struck the area Friday night.
Tippetts said both earthquakes were felt in Pahrump.