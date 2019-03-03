Court battles could test constitutionality of California voting rights law

Palazuelos’ decision marks the latest in a string of at least 50 legal victories for a crusading Malibu lawyer, Kevin Shenkman, who is using the threat of lawsuits to pressure cities across the state to change their council election systems. His principal weapon has been the California Voting Rights Act, which was signed into law in 2002 and lowers the bar set in the federal 1965 Voting Rights Act by making it easier for minority groups to pressure city councils to switch from at-large to by-district elections.