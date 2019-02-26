Not just earthquakes but volcanoes too? Study details California's volcanic hazards

In addition to Shasta, Lassen and Long Valley, the other five areas on the USGS “watch list” are Medicine Lake Volcano in Siskiyou and Modoc counties, Clear Lake Volcanic Field in Lake County — about 90 miles north of San Francisco — Coso Volcanic Field on the east side of the Sierra Nevada at the northern end of the Mojave Desert, Ubehebe Craters in Death Valley National Park and the Salton Buttes in the state’s southeast corner.