Ex-Los Alamitos Mayor Troy Edgar nominated to Trump administration post

Former Los Alamitos Mayor Troy Edgar was nominated to be the chief financial officer of the Department of Homeland Security, the Trump administration announced Friday.
Edgar said he was “beyond humbled to receive the nomination.”
“For the past 12 years I was honored to serve the citizens of Los Alamitos as a member of the City Council and now I will be able to extend my service to the citizens of the United States,” the ex-mayor told City News Service.
“The confidence bestowed upon me by the president is a recognition of over 30 years’ experience in the private sector and I look forward to starting my role as soon as the nomination is approved by the Senate,” Edgar said.
Edgar is the president, chief executive and founder of Global Conductor Inc. He also has worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC, Boeing and was chief financial officer for the Military Transport Aircraft Product Support division of the McDonnell Douglas Aircraft Co.
Edgar also is a Navy veteran and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business from USC.